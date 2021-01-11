Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoff Film “Morbius” Delayed Until October

It looks like Marvel’s resident vampire will be hiding in the shadows for a little while longer. Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff film Morbius has been delayed until October, according to Deadline.
- Sony’s Marvel film Morbius has been delayed from a March 19 release and will now hit theaters on October 8.
- The move comes at a time where most studios are still dealing with decision on what to do with their theatrical releases because of COVID-19.
- Morbius stars Jared Leto as the title character and follows Michael Morbius, a biochemist who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but instead inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.
- Daniel Espinoda is set to direct the film.
- Matt Sazama and Buck Sharpless wrote the screenplay.
- Morbius moves to a time of the year that was already set to be very busy in terms of Marvel content. Marvel’s Eternals is set for a November 5 released while Disney+ series Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye are both slated for “Late 2021.”