Make Mine Marvel: Looking Back at “House of M”

by | Jan 11, 2021 3:44 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Marvel Comics has no shortage of classic stories. All Marvel fans have a favorite character or series they’ve been reading for a long time, but every now and then Marvel creates a story that draws everyone’s attention and stands out above the rest.

With that in mind, I’ve decided to take a look back at these classic stories and maybe help you decide whether or not you would like to check them out. Our next series features the Scarlet Witch showcasing her powers in a way she never has before to change the course of the entire Marvel Universe.

House of M

Wanda Maximoff has been deemed a threat, both to herself and to others. This comes after her actions resulted in the deaths of several Avengers when she warped reality to fit her needs. Now moved to the pile of rubble that was once the mutant island of Genosha, Charles Xavier tries to probe her mind to find a way to bring her back to a healthy mental state.

The results are catastrophic however. When a group of heroes heads to the island to investigate exactly what is going on, Wanda once again uses her power to completely change reality. Only this time, she changed things so much that only a handful of our heroes even realize that anything has been changed. The rest believe this was their reality all along. This reality sees Magneto ruling over mutants, who have no become the dominant species over humans.

Things go from bad to worse when a team of heroes who now remember their real world attack Magneto’s House of M on Genosha. The attack leads to a series of events that ends with Wanda uttering three words that change everything: “No more mutants.” Suddenly, reality is restored to normal, only the number of mutants in the world has been reduced by millions.

“House of M” is one of Marvel’s biggest crossover story arcs ever. Not only does it contain a huge number of heroes including the Avengers and the X-Men, but it also ends with some major ramifications for the Marvel Universe as a whole. Of course, in the world of comic books, ramifications never hold up for too long, but at the time of this story, this was a very big deal

It is also the best showcase of Wanda Maximoff’s true power. Most Marvel fans will think of the Scarlet Witch as an Avengers who can throw some red energy around to hurt her enemies. The character has much more depth than that however, and is one of the heaviest hitters Marvel has to offer. Not only does she have the ability to make almost everyone believe an entirely new reality, but she can also almost completely eliminate an entire species from existence.

“House of M” is also a very complicated story however. It almost feels as if there were ideas for two or three great individual stories that were all thrown together. The idea of Wanda creating this brand new reality and the heroes having to fight there way out would have made a great story on its own. Then the “no more mutants” angle was introduced and, while that was mostly played out after “House of M,” it seems like it could have been a different story all to itself. This series is a lot to take in all at once and if you haven’t been reading Marvel Comics for a while, it might be a bit too much to handle.

For fans who are familiar with all of these characters and their abilities though, this is one of the best crossover events you can find. There are a lot of great storylines for various characters that build on previous arcs and set up new ones going forward.

You can find “House of M” here. And be sure to check out some of our other looks back at other classic Marvel Comics here.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed