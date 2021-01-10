“WandaVision” Stars and Creators Talk Character Inspiration and Much More During Press Conference

by | Jan 10, 2021 11:59 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

After an extended hiatus, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon be coming back into our lives with the long-awaited arrival of WandaVision on Disney+. The series sees two fan-favorite characters starting a new life together after the events of Avengers: Endgame, but not everything is what it seems. The stars and creators of the new series gave us a small taste of what we can expect from its nine episodes during a virtual press conference today.

Marvel leaned heavily into the sitcom angle with this press conference, bringing in Family Matters star Jaleel White to moderate. And that sitcom nature was taken right into the shooting of the series’ first episode, which was filmed in front of a live studio audience. White asked Elizabeth Olsen, who stars as Wanda Maximoff, how that impacted her performance.

“It was so nerve-racking,” Olsen said. “There was a lot of adrenaline. There were a lot of quick changes and it totally confused my brain.”

“I should have asked you for some tips,” Olsen joked to White. “Because it totally messed with my brain, the idea of not playing to an audience but feeding off an audience and having a camera and I was really grateful when we added a fourth wall.”

White points out that Olsen’s amazing performance made her character very believable in the various time periods in which this story takes place. He also asked where she drew her inspiration from for her sitcom performance.

“I don’t know, I think it was an amalgamation of Mary Tyler Moore and Elizabeth Montgomery and I think I accidentally threw in some Lucy in the 70s just because there was so much physical comedy,” Olsen said.

And speaking of taking inspiration from classic sitcom actors, Paul Bettany, who stars as Vision, specifically mentioned that he threw a little bit of Dick Van Dyke and Hugh Laurie into his performance to transform his character for the sitcom style of this show.

“As long as he remains, I think what Vision is is just decent an honorable and exists for Wanda,” Bettany said.

Director Matt Shakman also had his work cut out for him, taking a Marvel project and making an audience believe they are actually watching a sitcom.

“We wanted to be as authentic as possible,” Shakman said. “That was one of the biggest goals and so production design, cinematography, costuming, everything was about going on this deep dive and with the actors, we all wanted to do the same thing. So we watched just a ton of old television episodes and talked about how comedy changes because it really does. The approach to comedy in the 50s, 60s, 70s is really different.”

White points out that the first three episodes, which were released to the press, jump through three different decades, from the 50s to the 70s. He asked Shakman if that trend continues and how far does this series go through sitcom history.

“It goes pretty crazy,” Shakman said. “I wouldn’t want to ruin it for everybody but we definitely do take quite a trip.”

At the heart of this crazy sitcom trip is a love story between two characters whose relationship fans have watched grow through several movies. WandaVision will show their love story in a brand new way.

“I think that Wanda and Vision are really, as a couple, a fan-favorite because their love story has been so very tragic but also really kind of warm and intimate and we’ve seen them in these really beautiful kind of stolen moments in the MCU,” said writer Jac Schaeffer. “But what we have with WandaVision which is really, I think, a treat for all, is we’re sort of opening up the stage and the space for them and they’re in this like domestic sphere. And we get to see them doing dishes and in the kitchen and being cute and just all the sort of like homebody stuff that you would never get to see a superhero participate in.”

Schaeffer and Shakman, in addition to crediting a wide variety of sitcoms for inspiration, also credited The Twilight Zone as inspiration for some of the show’s darker elements.

WandaVision is truly unlike anything Marvel Studios has done in the past. The action-packed superhero slugfest has been traded in for a sitcom with dark undertones. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige pointed that out.

“The idea always was, yes, to do something that could not be done as a feature,” Feige said. “That plays with the format and plays with the medium.”

Feige was also asked about Marvel shuffling their lineup due to the pandemic and starting their foray into television with WandaVision instead of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as they originally planned.

“I hope it says ‘get ready for the new and the different,’ and I hope all of our movies have said that one after the other over the years,” Feige said. “But certainly with the Disney+ opportunities, it has allowed us to expand creatively in what we do.”

And they’ve certainly capitalized on those opportunities, creating something incredibly unique. Olsen summarized the new series when she was asked to describe it from Wanda’s point of view, calling it a “family sitcom of two people trying to fit in and not be discovered for being different.”

Schaeffer did take that a step further though, pointing out that the reality in which this sitcom takes place is not all it seems to be.

“We really go from these enormous sort of dramatic moments and kind fraught moments in the MCU and then in WandaVision it’s a lot of ‘cute cute,’ until it’s not,” Schaeffer said.

WandaVision will debut on Disney+ on Friday, January 15.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed