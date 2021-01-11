Prepare for “WandaVision” with Retro Merchandise and Funko Collectibles from Amazon, Hot Topic, and BoxLunch

We’re just days away from the launch of Marvel's WandaVision and while we can’t wait to enjoy the show, we’re also thrilled at the assortment of merchandise already on Amazon, Hot Topic and BoxLunch!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

WandaVision Merchandise

In case you forgot, we’re happy to remind you that Funko and Amazon have already started selling items inspired by the upcoming series! We’re sure there’s more on the way too as shopDisney is already preparing their site for thrilling reveals. In the meantime, here are a few of our favorite shirts and Pop! figures currently available to fans.

Retro Tops

Take a trip to Westview for what’s sure to be a wacky visit. This eccentric suburb is where Wanda and Vision establish their home. But as the couple hops through several decades in seemingly now time at all, one has to wonder, has someone or something altered their reality?

If you’re looking for even more options be sure to check out Hot Topic and BoxLunch too!

Funko Pop! Figures

Clear a space in your display case for Funko Pop! Whether living in the 1950s or donning some funky Halloween costumes, this duo has never looked so good.

More WandaVision:

Check out our Guide

While reviews are still embargoed, many critics have shared their first impressions of the series. See what they’re saying in our Social Media Roundup

Don’t know what’s going on with the new series? Mack fills us in on key moments from the movies that tie into the show in his WandaVision Preview

The first two episodes of WandaVision air January 15th exclusively on Disney+!