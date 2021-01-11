Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany Discuss “WandaVision” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany went on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss the upcoming Disney+ series, WandaVision, premiering Friday, January 15. Check out the interviews below.

Aside from an exclusive clip of WandaVision shown, Olsen discusses the lockdowns in London, where she is currently located. Kimmel tries to get information out of Olsen about the series but doesn’t get very much.

In the Bettany interview, Kimmel talks about the situation in London as he did with Olsen, and about Bettany's first time voting in the presidential election in the United States.

WandaVision premieres Friday, January 15 on Disney+.