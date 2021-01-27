Star Wars: The High Republic Show Debuts With a Look at the Adventure Thus Far and Character Reveals from Upcoming Releases

The official Star Wars Youtube Channel has debuted a new series called Star Wars: The High Republic Show.
What’s Happening:
- A new Star Wars YouTube series premiered today called Star Wars: The High Republic Show.
- Hosted by Krystina Arielle, this new series will take deep dives into all aspects of The High Republic, starting with the first wave of books and the new ILMxLAB's Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge experience.
- The show starts with a quick recap of the Star Wars stories we know and how The High Republic fits in.
- Books in the first wave of releases all surround an event called “The Great Disaster.” You can read Mike Celestino’s review of each of these releases below:
- Next, Sarah Barrick, John B. Nguyen and Mario Orlando from ILMxLAB gives an overview of “Temple of Darkness” from Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge. You can find Mike’s review here.
- The majority of the premiere episode involves a roundtable with authors Charles Soule, Justina Ireland and Michael Siglain to talk about the Lucasfilm Publishing initiative.
- Mike Celestino interviewed these authors for his podcast, Who’s the Bossk? Listen to his Star Wars: The High Republic episode here.
- The show also reveals a new character who makes her debut in Into the Dark, coming out February 2nd. Check out Mike’s review of the next book in the series.
- The new character is a wayseeker Jedi named Orla Jareni, who plays a big role in Into the Dark and wields a hinged double-bladed lightsaber.
- The show also unveiled cover art for Marvel’s The High Republic #5, coming to comic shops and digital retailers in May.
- We also learn that the upcoming manga from Viz Media will center around a new character named Lily Tora-Asi and will also include Jedi Master Stellan Gios and the Wookie Jedi Arkoff. The Manga will be called The Edge of Balance and is scheduled for release on June 8th.
- Fans can get engaged with the show by tweeting questions using the hashtag #THRSQuestions. Your question might be answered on a future episode of the new series. The next episode will start streaming in March.