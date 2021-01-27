Star Wars: The High Republic Show Debuts With a Look at the Adventure Thus Far and Character Reveals from Upcoming Releases

by | Jan 27, 2021 1:24 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

The official Star Wars Youtube Channel has debuted a new series called Star Wars: The High Republic Show.

What’s Happening:

  • A new Star Wars YouTube series premiered today called Star Wars: The High Republic Show.
  • Hosted by Krystina Arielle, this new series will take deep dives into all aspects of The High Republic, starting with the first wave of books and the new ILMxLAB's Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge experience.
  • The show starts with a quick recap of the Star Wars stories we know and how The High Republic fits in.
  • Books in the first wave of releases all surround an event called “The Great Disaster.” You can read Mike Celestino’s review of each of these releases below:
  • Next, Sarah Barrick, John B. Nguyen and Mario Orlando from ILMxLAB gives an overview of “Temple of Darkness” from Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge. You can find Mike’s review here.
  • The majority of the premiere episode involves a roundtable with authors Charles Soule, Justina Ireland and Michael Siglain to talk about the Lucasfilm Publishing initiative.
  • Mike Celestino interviewed these authors for his podcast, Who’s the Bossk? Listen to his Star Wars: The High Republic episode here.
  • The show also reveals a new character who makes her debut in Into the Dark, coming out February 2nd. Check out Mike’s review of the next book in the series.
  • The new character is a wayseeker Jedi named Orla Jareni, who plays a big role in Into the Dark and wields a hinged double-bladed lightsaber.
  • The show also unveiled cover art for Marvel’s The High Republic #5, coming to comic shops and digital retailers in May.
  • We also learn that the upcoming manga from Viz Media will center around a new character named Lily Tora-Asi and will also include Jedi Master Stellan Gios and the Wookie Jedi Arkoff. The Manga will be called The Edge of Balance and is scheduled for release on June 8th.
  • Fans can get engaged with the show by tweeting questions using the hashtag #THRSQuestions. Your question might be answered on a future episode of the new series. The next episode will start streaming in March.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed