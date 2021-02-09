International Trailer for “Raya and the Last Dragon” Released

The International Trailer for the highly-anticipated new film, Raya and the Last Dragon, has dropped moments ago, building the hype for the new film from the Walt Disney Animation Studios.

What’s Happening:

The International Trailer for the upcoming film from the Walt Disney Animation Studios (WDAS), Raya and the Last Dragon , has been released today.

, has been released today. Raya and the Last Dragon, the first film from WDAS since Moana in 2016 that isn’t a sequel, is set long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than dragon magic to save the world—it’s going to take trust as well.

From directors Don Hall and Carlos López Estrada, co-directors Paul Briggs and John Ripa, producers Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho, and featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as Sisu.

Raya and the Last Dragon will debut simultaneously on Disney+ pre-order now

will debut simultaneously on The film will also be available to all Disney+ subscribers

The Super Bowl played to host a new trailer

Despite this being the latest in a recent series of marketing spots, ads, and trailers for the new film, the social media landscape is rife with comments about this particular trailer dropping just hours after Disney announcing that they would be closing

Below, you can watch the two stars of the film, Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina, as they watch the original trailer for the film for the first time.