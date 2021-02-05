“Raya and the Last Dragon” Will be Available to All Disney+ Subscribers on June 4th

Earlier today, Disney announced that fans can now pre-order theatrical tickets and Disney+ Premier Access for Raya and the Last Dragon. They also quietly revealed when the film will be available to all Disney+ subscribers for no extra charge.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Following its theatrical and Disney+ Premier Access debut, Walt Disney Animation’s Raya and the Last Dragon will be available to all Disney+ subscribers on June 4, 2021.
- According to the Disney+ Help Section, the streaming service plans offer the movie at no additional charge just a few months after its initial premiere.
- This is in line with the release of Disney’s live-action Mulan which was made available first through Premier Access in September and then to all subscribers in early December.
Pre-Ordering Premier Access:
- Starting today, guests can pre-order Raya and the Last Dragon with Premier Access for $29.99 on Disney+.
- The film will be available to stream on March 5th, and guests may watch as many times as they want on any platform where Disney+ is available including:
- Apple
- Amazon
- Roku
- The Premier Access offer will be available until May 4th, 2021 at 11:59 pm PT.
Synopsis:
- “Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people.”
More Raya and the Last Dragon:
- Speaking of Kumandara, Alex shares how the filmmakers came to create the land and the inspiration behind it.
- Collectors and Disney fans can now get their hands on Funko Pop! figures, and bevy of other Raya themed merchandise from shopDisney, Hot Topic and more!
- The cover of the spring issue of Disney twenty three will feature Raya and friends and will include stories about the making of the movie.