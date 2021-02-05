“Raya and the Last Dragon” Will be Available to All Disney+ Subscribers on June 4th

Earlier today, Disney announced that fans can now pre-order theatrical tickets and Disney+ Premier Access for Raya and the Last Dragon. They also quietly revealed when the film will be available to all Disney+ subscribers for no extra charge.

Pre-Ordering Premier Access:

Starting today, guests can pre-order Raya and the Last Dragon with Premier Access for $29.99 on Disney+.

with Premier Access for $29.99 on Disney+. The film will be available to stream on March 5th, and guests may watch as many times as they want on any platform where Disney+ is available including: Apple Google Amazon Roku

Synopsis:

“Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people.”

