New “Raya and the Last Dragon” Trailer Debuts at Super Bowl LV

We got a new look at the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ movie, Raya and the Last Dragon during Super Bowl LV. The short teaser gives us a look at Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) and Sisu (Awkwafina) in action.

You can watch Raya and the Last Dragon on March 5 in theaters or on Disney+ Premier Access which costs $29.99 and gives you unlimited access to the movie so you can watch it as many times as you want.

Following its theatrical and Disney+ Premier Access debut, Walt Disney Animation's Raya and the Last Dragon will be available to all Disney+ subscribers on June 4, 2021. Synopsis: "Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it's up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people."

