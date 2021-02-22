Festive Foods For February And Beyond To Experience at Disney Parks and Resorts Around The Country

The Disney Parks Blog has shared where to find the delicious delectables at Disney Parks and Resorts around the country to celebrate the arrival of Raya and the Last Dragon, Mardi Gras and more!

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the arrival of the 59th full-length feature film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Raya and the Last Dragon , as well as Mardi Gras, seasonal festivities and more, the Disney Parks Blog shared some new and favorite treats to enjoy this month at Disney Parks and Resorts around the country.

, as well as Mardi Gras, seasonal festivities and more, the Disney Parks Blog shared some new and favorite treats to enjoy this month at Disney Parks and Resorts around the country. Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park : To celebrate the upcoming release of Raya and the Last Dragon , there are three new creative sweet treats inspired by the film that debuted earlier today in the Park. Baby Tuk Tuk Mousse Baby Tuk Tuk Ice Cream Sundae – Chai-spiced caramel cake, chai caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, green tea cake crumbs, salted caramel crispy pearls, and edible image of Baby Tuk Tuk (available at Dino-Bite Snacks). Mighty Mist Soft-Serve – Twist of strawberry and vanilla soft serve with blue-tinted white chocolate- dipped waffle cone rolled in sparkling sugar (available at Anandapur Ice Cream Truck).



Disney’s Hollywood Studios Breakfast is back at Hollywood & Vine starting Mar. 22! Wave to and snap photos of your favorite Disney Junior Characters while dining on a delicious and hearty à la carte breakfast. Start with a sharable pastry basket for the table and choose your breakfast entrée, such as the delicious French toast stuffed with chocolate-hazelnut spread or all-you-care-to-enjoy pancakes made with our signature house-made batter. À la Carte Menu Options: All-you-care-to-enjoy pancakes made with signature house-made batter. French toast stuffed with chocolate-hazelnut spread. Toasted open-faced salmon bagel. Four-egg scramble. Four-egg cheese omelet. Plant-based egg frittata. Reservations for Hollywood & Vine Breakfast will be available to book starting Feb. 26. Holiday celebrations continues through Feb. 28 with the Peppermint Bundt Cake Shake at Hollywood Scoops! Peppermint ice cream topped with whipped cream, TWO festive Bundt cakes, and peppermint bark.



Magic Kingdom Park: New offerings at Tony’s Town Square Restaurant and Sunshine Tree Terrace include: Hazelnut Budino – Creamy chocolate-hazelnut custard with chocolate torta topped with caramel, toasted meringue, and pralines (available at Tony’s Town Square Restaurant). Pot Stickers – Fried pork and vegetable pot stickers served with orange-sesame-ginger sauce (available at Sunshine Tree Terrace).



Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort: Three Bridges Bar & Grill at Villa del Lago: Sangria University has returned, and Guests can sample four different house-made sangrias paired with an appetizer. A sangria sommelier will take guests through the nuances of each recipe, delving into the history of this fruity cocktail, and guests will be able to make their very own sangria, even receiving a Sangria University diploma when complete. Reservations are limited for this experience, and should be made in advance. In addition to the incredible view, Dahlia Lounge has two tasty offerings not to miss: Ham and Cheese Bocadillo – Jamón serrano, Manchego cheese, roasted garlic aïoli, and honey on a toasted baguette. Chicken Wings – Spiced sherry-honey glazed chicken wings



Disney Springs : Disney Springs is serving up over-the-top “dogs,” and Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew has a fun limited-time donut: Mardi Gras Smoked Crawdog The King Dog Chocolate Mint Donut – A tribute treat inspired by the iconic Girl Scout cookie made with Thin Mint cookies (available through Feb. 28 at Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew).

