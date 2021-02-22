Festive Foods For February And Beyond To Experience at Disney Parks and Resorts Around The Country

by | Feb 22, 2021 2:11 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

The Disney Parks Blog has shared where to find the delicious delectables at Disney Parks and Resorts around the country to celebrate the arrival of Raya and the Last Dragon, Mardi Gras and more!

What’s Happening:

  • To celebrate the arrival of the 59th full-length feature film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Raya and the Last Dragon, as well as Mardi Gras, seasonal festivities and more, the Disney Parks Blog shared some new and favorite treats to enjoy this month at Disney Parks and Resorts around the country.
  • Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park:
    • To celebrate the upcoming release of Raya and the Last Dragon, there are three new creative sweet treats inspired by the film that debuted earlier today in the Park.
      • Baby Tuk Tuk Mousse – 5-spice mousse on top of chocolate cake, milk chocolate cream, chocolate velvet ”shell,” and chocolate crispy pearls (available at Creature Comforts Coffee Shop and Isle of Java).
      • Baby Tuk Tuk Ice Cream Sundae – Chai-spiced caramel cake, chai caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, green tea cake crumbs, salted caramel crispy pearls, and edible image of Baby Tuk Tuk (available at Dino-Bite Snacks).
      • Mighty Mist Soft-Serve – Twist of strawberry and vanilla soft serve with blue-tinted white chocolate- dipped waffle cone rolled in sparkling sugar (available at Anandapur Ice Cream Truck).

  • Disney’s Hollywood Studios
    • Breakfast is back at Hollywood & Vine starting Mar. 22! Wave to and snap photos of your favorite Disney Junior Characters while dining on a delicious and hearty à la carte breakfast. Start with a sharable pastry basket for the table and choose your breakfast entrée, such as the delicious French toast stuffed with chocolate-hazelnut spread or all-you-care-to-enjoy pancakes made with our signature house-made batter.
      • À la Carte Menu Options:
        • All-you-care-to-enjoy pancakes made with signature house-made batter.
        • French toast stuffed with chocolate-hazelnut spread.
        • Toasted open-faced salmon bagel.
        • Four-egg scramble.
        • Four-egg cheese omelet.
        • Plant-based egg frittata.
    • Reservations for Hollywood & Vine Breakfast will be available to book starting Feb. 26.
    • Holiday celebrations continues through Feb. 28 with the Peppermint Bundt Cake Shake at Hollywood Scoops! Peppermint ice cream topped with whipped cream, TWO festive Bundt cakes, and peppermint bark.

  • Magic Kingdom Park:
    • New offerings at Tony’s Town Square Restaurant and Sunshine Tree Terrace include:
      • Hazelnut Budino – Creamy chocolate-hazelnut custard with chocolate torta topped with caramel, toasted meringue, and pralines (available at Tony’s Town Square Restaurant).
      • Pot Stickers – Fried pork and vegetable pot stickers served with orange-sesame-ginger sauce (available at Sunshine Tree Terrace).

  • Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort:
    • Three Bridges Bar & Grill at Villa del Lago: Sangria University has returned, and Guests can sample four different house-made sangrias paired with an appetizer. A sangria sommelier will take guests through the nuances of each recipe, delving into the history of this fruity cocktail, and guests will be able to make their very own sangria, even receiving a Sangria University diploma when complete. Reservations are limited for this experience, and should be made in advance.
    • In addition to the incredible view, Dahlia Lounge has two tasty offerings not to miss:
      • Ham and Cheese Bocadillo – Jamón serrano, Manchego cheese, roasted garlic aïoli, and honey on a toasted baguette.
      • Chicken Wings – Spiced sherry-honey glazed chicken wings

  • Disney Springs:
    • Disney Springs is serving up over-the-top “dogs,” and Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew has a fun limited-time donut:
      • Mardi Gras Smoked Crawdog – Smoked Andouille sausage, crawfish, lemon caper aïoli, and creole pepper sauce on a roll (available at B.B. Wolf’s Sausage Co.).
      • The King Dog – All Beef Hotdog with French Toast Batter-dipped and Cereal-crusted Hot Dog Bun, Spicy Peanut Butter Spread, Banana-Honey Mustard, Chipotle-Berry Preserve, and Billionaire’s Bacon (available at Hot Diggity Dog Food Truck). This item was considered to be part of a secret menu until January 25th, and has now returned with more fanfare than the previous offering.
      • Chocolate Mint Donut – A tribute treat inspired by the iconic Girl Scout cookie made with Thin Mint cookies (available through Feb. 28 at Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew).

  • Downtown Disney District:
    • Limited-time offerings at Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort:
      • Beefy Mac & Cheesy Sandwich – Roast beef and cheddar sandwich topped with mac & cheese (available through Mar. 14 at Earl of Sandwich).
      • Red Velvet Cake Batter Shake – Classic red velvet cake batter shake with whipped cream, chocolate drizzle, and a cherry (available through Feb. 28 at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes).
      • The Vault Series – Re-release of the most epic flavors from the Salt & Straw vault (available through Mar. 18 at Salt & Straw).
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed