The New Mardi Gras Smoked Crawdog Will Debut February 1 at Disney Springs

Disney Springs will be celebrating Mardi Gras starting tomorrow, Monday, February 1, with a special hot dog available at B.B. Wolf's Sausage Co.
- Disney Springs revealed on their Twitter account a new hot dog coming out to celebrate Mardi Gras called the Mardi Gras Smoked Crawdog.
- The special will be a smoked andouille sausage topped with crawfish, lemon caper aioli, and creole pepper sauce.
- No price or end date was given with the announcement, but we can assume it will be only offered for a limited time.
- B.B. Wolf's Sausage Co. can be found across from The LEGO Store and T-Rex on the Marketplace side of Disney Springs.
