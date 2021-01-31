The New Mardi Gras Smoked Crawdog Will Debut February 1 at Disney Springs

TOMORROW—get a taste of New Orleans with the new Mardi Gras Smoked Crawdog featuring Smoked Andouille Sausage topped with Crawfish, Lemon Caper Aioli, and Creole Pepper Sauce! Available at B.B. Wolf's Sausage Co. 🌭🦐 #DisneySprings pic.twitter.com/gh7TKcwzPW

— Disney Springs (@DisneySprings) January 31, 2021