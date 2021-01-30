Disney Pastel Clothing Collection Arrives at Disney Springs

Disney Springs has some new merch appearing, including this pastel clothing collection spotted at DisneyStyle.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

This pastel shirt for women has Mickey in all sorts of moods – $36.99

Loving the look of Mickey on this shirt with Walt Disney World stamped below – $36.99

A Mickey and Minnie pastel pullover – $49.99

Pastel Mickey and Minnie shirt with Walt Disney World on the back – $36.99

Colors more subtle on this one with it on the sleeves and around the Disney World logo – $44.99

Hoodie and sweatpants both having a wide range of colors – Hoodie – $59.99, Sweatpants – $44.99

Discounts for passholders have returned, so if you’re looking to get something from the new collection, make sure to take advantage.

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders, as well as Disney Vacation Club members, can enjoy the return of a 30% discount at Disney-Owned and operated merchandise locations. The limited-time offer is good from February 2nd through March 2nd, 2021.

Disneyland Legacy Passholders

The collection has also started to appear at shopDisney

Disneyland Pastel Colorblock Pullover Hoodie for Men | shopDisney

Disneyland Pastel Tie-Dye Sweatpants for Men | shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Pastel Pullover Sweatshirt for Men – Disneyland | shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Pastel Pullover Sweatshirt for Men – Walt Disney World | shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Pastel Pullover Top for Women | shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Pastel T-Shirt for Men – Disneyland | shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Pastel T-Shirt for Men – Walt Disney World | shopDisney

Mickey Mouse Pastels T-Shirt for Women | shopDisney

Walt Disney World Pastel Colorblock Pullover Hoodie for Men | shopDisney

Walt Disney World Pastel Tie-Dye Sweatpants for Men | shopDisney