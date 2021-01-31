Celebrate Valentine’s Day With Specials All Around Disney Springs

by | Jan 31, 2021 6:49 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Looking for something to do this Valentine’s Day? Disney Parks Blog has posted special menus and items at locations all around Disney Springs for the day.

  • Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew
    • From Feb. 12-14, indulge with a heart-shaped donut crowned with sweet cream and heart-shaped sprinkles.  
  • Ghirardelli Ice Cream & Soda Fountain
    • Enjoy a delicious Ghirardelli sundae with “buy one, get one” half off on all sundaes from Feb. 5-14, 2021. (Limit one per person, cannot be combined with any other discount or promotion.)  
  • Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea
    • Treat your valentine to a coffee date with the Fairytale Love Latte featuring espresso, milk, dark chocolate sauce, caramel and coconut syrups. Plus, pick up a seasonal gift set as a take-home treat while supplies last.
  • Paddlefish
    • On Valentine’s Day, enjoy the Chef’s Special Seafood Boil for Two featuring Maine Lobster, Key West Shrimp, Cedar Key Littlenecks, Corn Bread, Red Potatoes, and Sweet Corn for $89 per couple. (Add a bottle of Sparkling Cava for $30.) No discounts or substitutions.
  • Planet Hollywood
    • From Feb. 12-14, enjoy a Valentine’s prix fixe special for $34.95 featuring your choice of House or Caesar Salad, Roasted Prime Rib or Grouper and New York Cheesecake with Strawberry Sauce. (Add on Champagne for $6 a glass or $18 per bottle.)
  • Jaleo by José Andrés
    • Celebrate and enjoy a taste of Spain with the Chef’s Tasting Experience For Two plus decadent specials on Valentine’s Day for $95 per person. Special menu additions for the evening include seared scallops, fried shrimp, pork ‘canelones’ with béchamel sauce and berry soup with cheese ice cream.
  • Terralina Crafted Italian
    • On Valentine’s Day, enjoy Chef Justin’s special pre-fixe menu for two featuring Spicy Shrimp Scampi, Braised Bone-In Short Rib with wild mushroom and fennel risotto, and tiramisu for $90 per couple. (Add a bottle of Villa Sparina Rose for $30.) No discounts or substitutions.  
  • The Edison
    • Enjoy an evening of industrial gothic elegance, live entertainment, paired with decadent dishes such as melt-in-your-mouth filet, a New York strip cooked to perfection, and indulgent desserts including a rich red velvet cheesecake and the signature DB “Clothesline Chocolate Covered Candied Bacon.” Available Feb. 12-14.
  • Sprinkles
    • New this year is the Valentine’s Red Velvet Cupcake with a romantic twist on the classic red velvet in southern-style light chocolate cake with cream cheese frosting and topped with Luck in Love sprinkles by Fancy Sprinkles. Available Feb.1-14. The classic Raspberry Chocolate Chip Cupcake also returns Feb. 1-28 featuring a Belgian dark chocolate cake topped with luscious raspberry frosting.  
  • YeSake
    • Make a sweet stop at Yesake and try the new Chocolate Cherry Boba Tea served with heart-shaped sprinkles and chocolate chips. Available Feb. 1-28.
  • Vivoli il Gelato
    • The Love Potion returns and is sure to hit the sweet spot with vanilla gelato, Fanta strawberry, whipped cream, sugar rock candy and sprinkles. Available through Feb. 18.

You can make reservations on the Walt Disney World website and some locations are also available through OpenTable.

Other Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
