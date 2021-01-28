Reservations Now Available for Valentine’s Day Chef’s Tasting at Morimoto Asia

Guests visiting Walt Disney World during Valentine’s Day can take advantage of a romantic dinner offering at Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs. The fan favorite restaurant will be hosting an elegant and indulgent Chef’s Tasting dinner on the holiday.

What’s Happening:

Romance is in the air at Disney Springs! As a new holiday approaches, Morimoto Asia Valentine’s Day Chef’s Tasting

Guests are invited to join the exquisite event for a gourmet multi-course dinner to experience love at first bite.

For the ultimate indulgence, in addition to the cost of dinner, guests will be able to purchase recommended drink pairings for each dish to complement their unique flavors and textures.

The Valentine’s Day Chef’s Tasting will be offered on Sunday, February 14th with seating times at 6 PM and 8:30 PM.

Each Chef’s tasting will be hosted in the restaurant’s private dining rooms. Four private rooms are available, with space to accommodate up to four guests.

Reservations are $225 plus tax and gratuity per person.

The optional beverage pairing is offered for an additional $85 per person.

Space is limited and will sell out quickly.

Guests can email MorimotoEvents@PatinaGroup.com to reserve their spot