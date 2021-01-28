Reservations Now Available for Valentine’s Day Chef’s Tasting at Morimoto Asia

Guests visiting Walt Disney World during Valentine’s Day can take advantage of a romantic dinner offering at Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs. The fan favorite restaurant will be hosting an elegant and indulgent Chef’s Tasting dinner on the holiday.
What’s Happening:
- Romance is in the air at Disney Springs! As a new holiday approaches, Morimoto Asia is celebrating with a special Valentine’s Day Chef’s Tasting.
- Guests are invited to join the exquisite event for a gourmet multi-course dinner to experience love at first bite.
- For the ultimate indulgence, in addition to the cost of dinner, guests will be able to purchase recommended drink pairings for each dish to complement their unique flavors and textures.
- The Valentine’s Day Chef’s Tasting will be offered on Sunday, February 14th with seating times at 6 PM and 8:30 PM.
- Each Chef’s tasting will be hosted in the restaurant’s private dining rooms. Four private rooms are available, with space to accommodate up to four guests.
- Reservations are $225 plus tax and gratuity per person.
- The optional beverage pairing is offered for an additional $85 per person.
- Space is limited and will sell out quickly.
- Guests can email MorimotoEvents@PatinaGroup.com to reserve their spot.