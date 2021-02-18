New “Raya And The Last Dragon” Featurette Debuts Ahead of the Film’s Release on March 5th

As we get closer to the debut of Raya and the Last Dragon on March 5th, both on Disney+ Premier Access and theatrically where available, Disney Animation has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette that takes a closer look at the development of the film.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a new featurette ahead of the debut of their latest film, Raya and the Last Dragon Disney+ Premier Access

The featurette focuses on the plot of the film, with stars Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina discussing the theme of the movie, with artists involved in the production also elaborating on the fictional kingdom of Kumandra, where the film takes place.

The stars also mention what a feat it was for the animators to have made this movie primarily from their own homes, as much of the production took place during the lockdowns involved with the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The featurette also features some commentary from the film’s martial arts consultant, with him explaining how different influences, including Muay Thai, make it into the film.

Raya and the Last Dragon promises to take viewers on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well.

promises to take viewers on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well. Raya and the Last Dragon features an outstanding voice cast, including: Kelly Marie Tran as the voice of the intrepid warrior Raya Awkwafina as the legendary dragon, Sisu Gemma Chan as Raya’s nemesis, Namaari Daniel Dae Kim as Raya’s visionary father, Benja Sandra Oh as Namaari’s powerful mother, Virana Benedict Wong as Tong, a formidable giant Izaac Wang as Boun, a 10-year-old entrepreneur Thalia Tran as the mischievous toddler Little Noi Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk, Raya’s best friend and trusty steed Lucille Soong as Dang Hu, the leader of the land of Talon Patti Harrison as the chief of the Tail land Ross Butler as chief of the Spine land

features an outstanding voice cast, including: