Disney+ Picks up “Kiya” by Studio Behind “Peppa Pig”

Disney+ has picked up the pre-school series, Kiya, which is being done by the studio behind the popular series, Peppa Pig.

What’s Happening:

Deadline Kiya.

The show is being done by EntertainmentOne, the studio behind Peppa Pig.

Kiya will launch in 2023 to Disney Jr., Disney+, and France Télévisions.

will launch in 2023 to Disney Jr., Disney+, and France Télévisions. The show tells the story of Kiya, a seven-year-old African girl who loves dancing and martial arts. Kiya and her friends can transform into superheroes when they put on magical crystal headbands to defend their community from villains. The show will feature a diverse cast and landscape that is inspired by Southern Africa.

The characters were created by Kelly Dillon and Marc Dey, and developed for television by Robert Vargas.

More Disney+ News: