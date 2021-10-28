Lisette Alexis to Headline “National Treasure” TV Series for Disney+

According to Deadline, up-and-coming actress Lisette Alexis has been tapped for the lead role in the upcoming National Treasure TV series for Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- This TV extension to the popular National Treasure film franchise will feature Lisette Alexis (Total Eclipse) as Jess, a brilliant and resourceful Latina woman with a natural talent for solving puzzles. Jess will uncover her own storied history, along with the truth about her parents and her connection to a long-lost Pan-American treasure.
- Jess will be taking over the lead role of the franchise from Nicolas Cage’s character from the films, Benjamin Gates.
- The show’s pilot episode is written by Marianne and Cormac Wibberly, directed by Mira Nair, and executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Jon Turteltaub.
- Production is expected to start in early 2022.
