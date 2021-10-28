Lisette Alexis to Headline “National Treasure” TV Series for Disney+

According to Deadline, up-and-coming actress Lisette Alexis has been tapped for the lead role in the upcoming National Treasure TV series for Disney+.

What’s Happening:

This TV extension to the popular National Treasure film franchise will feature Lisette Alexis ( Total Eclipse ) as Jess, a brilliant and resourceful Latina woman with a natural talent for solving puzzles. Jess will uncover her own storied history, along with the truth about her parents and her connection to a long-lost Pan-American treasure.

The show’s pilot episode is written by Marianne and Cormac Wibberly, directed by Mira Nair, and executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Jon Turteltaub.

Production is expected to start in early 2022.

