Disney+ Releases Trailer and Key Art For Second Season of “The World According to Jeff Goldblum”

by | Oct 22, 2021 8:52 AM Pacific Time

Celebrating Jeff Goldblum’s birthday today, Disney+ has released the trailer and key art for the second season of the Disney+ Original Series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

What’s Happening:

  • Today, on Jeff Goldblum’s birthday, Disney+ debuted the official trailer and key art for the second season of the Disney+ original series The World According to Jeff Goldblum.
  • The first five episodes will launch exclusively on Disney+ Day on November 12th. Disney+ Day is a global celebration that will come to life across The Walt Disney Company on Friday, Nov. 12, with new content releases, fan experiences, exclusive offers and more.
  • Jeff is back, and he’s as curious as ever in the second season. He’s our playful and inquisitive guide to uncover more surprising secrets about seemingly familiar topics — magic, fireworks, monsters, dogs and dance. In each new episode, Jeff’s insatiable appetite for learning and sense of wonderment take him from coast to coast to meet with passionate fans, experts and scientists, to gain a deeper understanding of how ordinary objects are extraordinary.
  • This season, Jeff meets with legendary magicians Penn & Teller to discover the real secrets of magic; experiences mind-bending reality with viral star Zach King; meets with two-time Oscar-winning animator Phil Tippett, who is known for his work on Star Wars and Jurassic Park; ventures to the dark, mysterious woods of Northern California to search for Bigfoot; meets with Atlanta influencers Collab Crib; and has a dance-off with a sea lion to discover the secret language of dance.
  • The following episodes will stream on Disney+ beginning Nov. 12:
    • Magic: Jeff learns mind-bending tricks from Las Vegas icons Penn & Teller and has his perception of reality destroyed by viral superstar Zach King. But magic isn’t all about big names and crazy illusions — for some, magic can be a celebration of nature, a connection to our cultural heritage and a means to explore our deepest selves.
    • Fireworks: Now a billion-dollar industry, Jeff learns the fireworks business is booming. From a dazzling drone display to spectacular stargazing, Jeff discovers how the feeling of awe affects us and the weird and wonderful ways we seek it out.
    • Monsters: Jeff discovers the frightening truth behind why we love to be scared and meets master monster-maker Phil Tippett in his legendary studio before embarking on a monster hunt in the Big Foot forests among the California redwoods.
    • Dogs: From a wild ride with a pack of huskies and a family of urban mushers to the weird and wonderful world of Instagram dogs to a puppy pile-on with a squad of trainee service dogs, Jeff meets every kind of working dog imaginable and gets to the heart of why dogs mean so much to us.
    • Dance: Jeff does a grand jeté into the world of dance. From spinning in a roller disco to entertaining a dance battle, Jeff uncovers the reason we can’t resist moving and shaking to a sweet melody.
  • The five remaining episodes from season two will be available to stream on Disney+ early next year. The first season of The World According to Jeff Goldblum is currently available on Disney+ and covers topics such as sneakers, denim, ice cream, cosmetics, pools, bikes, RVs, gaming, jewelry, BBQ and coffee.

