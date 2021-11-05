Kim Cattrall Cast in Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father”

Actress Kim Cattrall has been added to the cast of Hulu’s upcoming How I Met Your Mother spinoff, simply titled How I Met Your Father.

What’s Happening:

Golden Globe winner Kim Cattrall will play a major recurring role in Hulu’s How I Met Your Father , according to Deadline

, Cattrall will play an older version of Hillary Duff’s character Sophie, who tells her son the story of how she met his father, much like with Ted Mosby in the origins series.

Sophie’s story will transport audiences back to the year 2021 where she and her close-knit group of friends— Jesse (Chris Lowell), Valentina (Francia Raisa), Charlie (Tom Ainsley), Ellen (Tien Tran), and Sid (Suraj Sharma)— are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

Series writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger will also executive produce alongside original series’ creators/exec producers Carter Bays and Craig Thomas and the original series’ director/exec producer Pam Fryman. Adam Londy serves as co-executive producer, and Duff serves as a producer.

