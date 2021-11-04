Hulu Reveals Trailer and Key Art for “The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For”

Hulu has revealed the trailer and key art for their upcoming docuseries, The Curse of VonDutch: A Brand to Die For.
What’s Happening:
- The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For chronicles the unbelievable true story behind the rise and fall of the 2000s most iconic fashion trend. In this epic character-driven saga, Venice Beach surfers, gangsters, European garmentos and Hollywood movers and shakers all vie for control of the infamous brand — pushing it from obscurity to one of the most recognizable labels on Earth. After a decade of backstabbing, greed, and bloodshed, their lives – and pop culture – will never be the same.
- Directed by Andrew Renzi, all three episodes will premiere Thursday, November 18, only on Hulu.
- A trailer has been released for the show, which you can view below:
More Hulu News:
