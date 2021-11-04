Unscripted Limited Series “Candified: Home for the Holidays” Coming to Hulu

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Hulu has something sweet for all of us. The new unscripted limited series Candified: Home for the Holidays is coming to the streaming service.
- Candified: Home for the Holidays will see the seemingly impossible challenge of trying to create a life-size house made of …CANDY!
- Watch as Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin and her team of candy artists design, glue, melt and shape hundreds of thousands of sweet pieces to build a fantasy come to life….just in time for the holidays.
- The four-part series stars Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin and her team of talented candy artists:
- Chris Fernandez
- Genevieve Chan
- Amanda Touch
- D. Micah Lindsey
- Basia Whitely
- Caroline Habash
- Mandy Bui
- Candified: Home for the Holidays is executive produced by Sandy Varo Jarrell, Suzanne Rauscher and Brian Robel for Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America company.
- The new limited series joins Hulu’s latest food-related series following Taste The Nation, The Next Thing You Eat and Baker’s Dozen (also from Bright Spot Content).
- All four episodes of Candified: Home for the Holidays will premiere on December 1st.
