Unscripted Limited Series “Candified: Home for the Holidays” Coming to Hulu

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and Hulu has something sweet for all of us. The new unscripted limited series Candified: Home for the Holidays is coming to the streaming service.

Candified: Home for the Holidays will see the seemingly impossible challenge of trying to create a life-size house made of …CANDY!

Watch as Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin and her team of candy artists design, glue, melt and shape hundreds of thousands of sweet pieces to build a fantasy come to life….just in time for the holidays.

The four-part series stars Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin and her team of talented candy artists: Chris Fernandez Genevieve Chan Amanda Touch D. Micah Lindsey Basia Whitely Caroline Habash Mandy Bui

Candified: Home for the Holidays is executive produced by Sandy Varo Jarrell, Suzanne Rauscher and Brian Robel for Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America company.

The new limited series joins Hulu's latest food-related series following Taste The Nation, The Next Thing You Eat and Baker's Dozen (also from Bright Spot Content).

and (also from Bright Spot Content). All four episodes of Candified: Home for the Holidays will premiere on December 1st.

