Disney Announces Special Disney+ Day Perks for Subscribers at Funko, shopDisney, and More

As Disney+ Day nears, Disney has announced a number of special discounts and promotions subscribers can take advantage of. While some of these begin on November 12th itself, others are already available.
What’s Happening:
- In case you hadn’t heard, Disney+ Day is set to be celebrated on November 12th.
- Ahead of that date, Disney and its partners have announced a number of special offers.
- First up, shopDisney will offer Disney+ subscribers free shopping in the United States and Europe from November 12th through the 14th.
- Additionally, new customizable products from Disney+ properties and beyond will be released on shopDisney in the U.S. on that day.
- Meanwhile, Disney Publishing Worldwide is now offering select $0.99 eBooks through November 17.
- These include ebooks that has ties to Disney+ series such as Loki, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and The Mandalorian.
- As previously announced, Disney and Veve are launching new digital items culminating on Disney+ with an “Ultra Rare” digital collectively.
- Here are some other partner offers for Disney+ subscribers:
- Funko: 10% Disney+ products from November 12th to November 14th. Valid at Funko.com, Funko HQ in Everett, Washington and Funko Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Use promo code DISNEYPLUSDAY.
- WizKids: 5% off Disney product and a Marvel gift with purchase November 8th to November 14th. Use promo code DISNEYPLUSDAY on Shop.WizKids.com.
- Target: Disney will team up with Target to host in-store activations on November 12 through November 14 in nearly 800 Target stores across the United States. Shoppers will have the ability to sign up for the Disney+ Day offer and receive special giveaways.
- AMC: More than 200 AMC Theatres locations will celebrate Disney+ Day with four daily surprise screenings of fan-favorite films — each featuring a surprise short as well. Fans won’t know what’s screening until the shows begin. Tickets for these screenings are $5 each, and guests will receive a free Disney+ poster and a special concession offer with their ticket purchase. A list of participating AMC locations can be found here.
More Disney+ Day news:
- With Disney+ Day promising to be a company-wide celebration, the Disney Parks have announced special treats for the big day, including early admission for subscribers, photo ops, and more.
- On Disney+ itself, a slew of new content will arrive on the platform including Home Sweet Home Alone, the short “The Simpsons in Plusaversary,” and much much more.