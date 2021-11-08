Disney Announces Special Disney+ Day Perks for Subscribers at Funko, shopDisney, and More

As Disney+ Day nears, Disney has announced a number of special discounts and promotions subscribers can take advantage of. While some of these begin on November 12th itself, others are already available.

What’s Happening:

In case you hadn’t heard, Disney+ Day is set to be celebrated on November 12th.

Ahead of that date, Disney and its partners have announced a number of special offers.

First up, shopDisney will offer Disney+ subscribers free shopping in the United States and Europe from November 12th through the 14th.

Additionally, new customizable products from Disney+ properties and beyond will be released on shopDisney in the U.S. on that day.

Meanwhile, Disney Publishing Worldwide is now offering select $0.99 eBooks through November 17.

These include ebooks that has ties to Disney+ series such as Loki , High School Musical: The Musical: The Series The Mandalorian .

As previously announced

Here are some other partner offers for Disney+ subscribers: Funko : 10% Disney+ products WizKids: 5% off Disney product and a Marvel Target: Disney will team up with Target to host in-store activations on November 12 through November 14 in nearly 800 Target stores across the United States. Shoppers will have the ability to sign up for the Disney+ Day offer and receive special giveaways. AMC: More than 200 AMC Theatres locations will celebrate Disney+ Day with four daily surprise screenings of fan-favorite films — each featuring a surprise short as well. Fans won’t know what’s screening until the shows begin. Tickets for these screenings are $5 each, and guests will receive a free Disney+ poster and a special concession offer with their ticket purchase. A list of participating AMC locations can be found here



