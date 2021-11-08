Disney Announces Special Disney+ Day Perks for Subscribers at Funko, shopDisney, and More

by | Nov 8, 2021 7:33 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

As Disney+ Day nears, Disney has announced a number of special discounts and promotions subscribers can take advantage of. While some of these begin on November 12th itself, others are already available.

What’s Happening:

  • In case you hadn’t heard, Disney+ Day is set to be celebrated on November 12th.
  • Ahead of that date, Disney and its partners have announced a number of special offers.
  • First up, shopDisney will offer Disney+ subscribers  free shopping in the United States and Europe from November 12th through the 14th.
  • Additionally, new customizable products from Disney+ properties and beyond will be released on shopDisney in the U.S. on that day.
  • Meanwhile, Disney Publishing Worldwide is now offering select $0.99 eBooks through November 17.
  • These include ebooks that has ties to Disney+ series such as  Loki, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and The Mandalorian.
  • As previously announced, Disney and Veve are launching new digital items culminating on Disney+ with an “Ultra Rare” digital collectively.
  • Here are some other partner offers for Disney+ subscribers:
    • Funko: 10% Disney+ products from November 12th to November 14th. Valid at Funko.com, Funko HQ in Everett, Washington and Funko Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Use promo code DISNEYPLUSDAY.
    • WizKids:  5% off Disney product and a Marvel gift with purchase November 8th to November 14th. Use promo code DISNEYPLUSDAY on Shop.WizKids.com.
    • Target: Disney will team up with Target to host in-store activations on November 12 through November 14 in nearly 800 Target stores across the United States. Shoppers will have the ability to sign up for the Disney+ Day offer and receive special giveaways.
    • AMC: More than 200 AMC Theatres locations will celebrate Disney+ Day with four daily surprise screenings of fan-favorite films — each featuring a surprise short as well. Fans won’t know what’s screening until the shows begin. Tickets for these screenings are $5 each, and guests will receive a free Disney+ poster and a special concession offer with their ticket purchase.  A list of participating AMC locations can be found here.

More Disney+ Day news:

  • With Disney+ Day promising to be a company-wide celebration, the Disney Parks have announced special treats for the big day, including early admission for subscribers, photo ops, and more.
  • On Disney+ itself, a slew of new content will arrive on the platform including Home Sweet Home Alone, the short “The Simpsons in Plusaversary,” and much much more.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed