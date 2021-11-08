Disney Parks Around the World To Celebrate Disney+ Day on November 12th

by | Nov 8, 2021 7:02 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Disney+ Day is arriving in just a few days, and even the Disney Parks are participating in the event, with special offerings and experiences found around the globe on November 12th.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney+ Day is coming up on November 12th, and Disney Parks around the globe are getting in on the fun as well, offering unique opportunities at the parks to Disney+ Subscribers.
  • To participate in all the fun special offerings at the parks, subscribers must show proof of their Disney+ subscription via a logged-in home screen of the Disney+ app on a mobile device. Only one Disney+ subscription is required per party.
  • On Disney+ Day, November 12th, Disney+ subscribers with a valid ticket or pass and theme park reservations for the day will enjoy special benefits at select Disney theme parks. Disney+ subscribers are invited with their travel party to enter all theme parks at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort 30 minutes before regular park open.
  • At Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park, Disney+ subscribers will be welcomed with a blue carpet experience, including special photo opportunities throughout the parks.
  • Subscribers can also “Plus” up their photos with complimentary Disney PhotoPass digital download(s) taken at select locations, offered to Disney+ subscribers via the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps.
  • Fan favorite Disney+ characters are also joining the festivities with appearances around the parks. More fun has been promised, but not yet revealed for subscribers who visit on Disney+ Day at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort. Handy event guides directly in the My Disney Experience mobile app and the Disneyland app will tell Disney+ subscribers where they can find all the fun. If you’re on your mobile device, you can directly access the Walt Disney World Resort event guide and the Disneyland Resort event guide from the apps.
  • Disney+ Day is coming to Disneyland Paris too with a special celebration taking place at Walt Disney Studios Park for all to enjoy, where guests can strut the blue carpet in style, stopping along the way for selfies with Disney characters dressed in blue for the occasion. And to culminate the celebration, Walt Disney Studios Park will remain open for 30 extra minutes with a grand finale illuminating the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror in blue.
  • You can read more about the Disney+ Day events at Disneyland Paris here.
  • You can celebrate Disney+ Day with Disney Parks from home too, with a special appearance from Grogu in an all-new AR feature that rolls out November 12, and just for Disney+ Day, you will be able to access it from home.
    • To access the Disney Photopass Lens featuring Grogu, an eligible mobile device with the My Disney Experience app with access to the device’s camera and location is required. The Disney PhotoPass Lens featuring Grogu will be complimentary in the app from 12:00 AM until 11:59 PM Eastern Time on November 12th, 2021.
    • After Disney+ day, this feature will only be available by purchasing the Disney Genie+ Service.
  • Disney+ subscribers can also enjoy free shipping on shopDisney from November 12-14. In addition, for a limited time starting today, shopDisney is rolling out new customizable products from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel including short sleeve and long sleeve T-shirts for kids and adults from Disney+ favorites: Raya and the Last Dragon, Luca, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, and Loki.

