Complete Guide to Disney+ Day PhotoPass Opportunities at The Disney Parks on November 12th

Earlier, we learned that Disney+ Subscribers will be treated to special opportunities at the Disney Parks on November 12th as a part of Disney+ Day. Now, along with early admission to the parks for subscribers, we have a full list of these special PhotoPass opportunities that were teased for the event.
What’s Happening:
- As part of the Disney+ Day fun, Disney Parks around the world are offering special activities and offerings for those in the parks on this special day.
- Along with early entry into the parks for Disney+ subscribers, they can also take advantage of free PhotoPass opportunities scattered throughout the parks stateside.
- To participate in all the fun special offerings at the parks, subscribers must show proof of their Disney+ subscription via a logged-in home screen of the Disney+ app on a mobile device. Only one Disney+ subscription is required per party.
- Disney+ subscribers and their guests, with a valid park ticket and park reservation for November 12th can start the Disney+ Day fun 30 minutes early, with select attractions, merchandise locations, and food and beverage locations operating. At Walt Disney World, Disney Resort guests and other participating hotels may enter 30 minutes BEFORE Disney+ subscribers, giving them an additional hour prior to regular park opening.
- Throughout all the Domestic Disney Parks, special PhotoPass opportunities and character sightings will occur throughout the day on November 12th.
- Magic Kingdom Park:
- By the entrance to Tomorrowland, across from Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor, featuring an Olaf magic shot
- Near the gazebo located behind Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe, featuring a Peg Leg Pete magic shot
- Outside the entrance to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, next to Rivers of America, featuring a Donald Duck magic shot
- EPCOT:
- Near the entrance to The Seas with Nemo and Friends, featuring a Baby Groot magic shot
- In front of the fountain next to Journey Into Imagination with Figment, featuring a Huey, Dewey, and Louie magic shot.
- In the back of the Morocco pavilion, featuring a Disney+ Prop
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios:
- Next to Echo Lake, featuring a Disney+ Prop
- In front of The Incredibles backdrop in Animation Courtyard, featuring a Violet and Jack Jack magic shot
- Outside of the large archway near the market in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, featuring a Kowakian Monkey Lizard magic shot.
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- On the bridge between Expedition: Everest and Dinoland USA, featuring a Tuk-Tuk magic shot
- Next to the Discovery River between Africa and Asia, featuring an Up-themed magic shot
- Near the waterfall directly beneath the Tree of Life, featuring a Disney+ prop.
- Disneyland Park:
- Entrance to the outer edges of the galaxy (meaning: enter from Frontierland), featuring Grogu
- Outside Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland (2 magic shots in one location), featuring Stormtroopers and K-2SO
- Near the entrance to Matterhorn Bobsleds, featuring an Olaf magic shot
- Disney California Adventure park:
- Pixar Pier bridge (2 magic shots in one location), featuring Jack Jack and Violet’s force field magic shots
- Avengers Campus near the back exit to Cars Land (2 magic shots in one location), featuring Ant-Man and The Wasp magic shots
- Magic Kingdom Park:
- Exciting character appearances have also been revealed, promising only that characters from popular Disney+ titles will be spotted in:
- Disneyland Park:
- Town Square
- Tomorrowland Terrace Stage
- Fantasy Faire
- Near it’s a small world
- Disney California Adventure Park
- Avengers Campus
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Throughout the Park
- Special motorcades along Hollywood Boulevard
- Disneyland Park:
- For a guide to how Disneyland Paris is getting in on the Disney+ fun, click here.
- For more information about the Disney+ Day events throughout the Disney Parks, click here.