Complete Guide to Disney+ Day PhotoPass Opportunities at The Disney Parks on November 12th

by | Nov 8, 2021 9:09 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Earlier, we learned that Disney+ Subscribers will be treated to special opportunities at the Disney Parks on November 12th as a part of Disney+ Day. Now, along with early admission to the parks for subscribers, we have a full list of these special PhotoPass opportunities that were teased for the event.

What’s Happening:

  • As part of the Disney+ Day fun, Disney Parks around the world are offering special activities and offerings for those in the parks on this special day.
  • Along with early entry into the parks for Disney+ subscribers, they can also take advantage of free PhotoPass opportunities scattered throughout the parks stateside.
  • To participate in all the fun special offerings at the parks, subscribers must show proof of their Disney+ subscription via a logged-in home screen of the Disney+ app on a mobile device. Only one Disney+ subscription is required per party.
  • Disney+ subscribers and their guests, with a valid park ticket and park reservation for November 12th can start the Disney+ Day fun 30 minutes early, with select attractions, merchandise locations, and food and beverage locations operating. At Walt Disney World, Disney Resort guests and other participating hotels may enter 30 minutes BEFORE Disney+ subscribers, giving them an additional hour prior to regular park opening.
  • Throughout all the Domestic Disney Parks, special PhotoPass opportunities and character sightings will occur throughout the day on November 12th.
    • Magic Kingdom Park:
      • By the entrance to Tomorrowland, across from Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor, featuring an Olaf magic shot
      • Near the gazebo located behind Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe, featuring a Peg Leg Pete magic shot
      • Outside the entrance to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, next to Rivers of America, featuring a Donald Duck magic shot
    • EPCOT:
      • Near the entrance to The Seas with Nemo and Friends, featuring a Baby Groot magic shot
      • In front of the fountain next to Journey Into Imagination with Figment, featuring a Huey, Dewey, and Louie magic shot.
      • In the back of the Morocco pavilion, featuring a Disney+ Prop
    • Disney’s Hollywood Studios:
      • Next to Echo Lake, featuring a Disney+ Prop
      • In front of The Incredibles backdrop in Animation Courtyard, featuring a Violet and Jack Jack magic shot
      • Outside of the large archway near the market in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, featuring a Kowakian Monkey Lizard magic shot.
    • Disney’s Animal Kingdom
      • On the bridge between Expedition: Everest and Dinoland USA, featuring a Tuk-Tuk magic shot
      • Next to the Discovery River between Africa and Asia, featuring an Up-themed magic shot
      • Near the waterfall directly beneath the Tree of Life, featuring a Disney+ prop.
    • Disneyland Park:
      • Entrance to the outer edges of the galaxy (meaning: enter from Frontierland), featuring Grogu
      • Outside Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland (2 magic shots in one location), featuring Stormtroopers and K-2SO
      • Near the entrance to Matterhorn Bobsleds, featuring an Olaf magic shot
    • Disney California Adventure park:
      • Pixar Pier bridge (2 magic shots in one location), featuring Jack Jack and Violet’s force field magic shots
      • Avengers Campus near the back exit to Cars Land (2 magic shots in one location), featuring Ant-Man and The Wasp magic shots
  • Exciting character appearances have also been revealed, promising only that characters from popular Disney+ titles will be spotted in:
    • Disneyland Park:
    • Disney California Adventure Park
      • Avengers Campus
    • Disney’s Hollywood Studios
      • Throughout the Park
      • Special motorcades along Hollywood Boulevard
  • For a guide to how Disneyland Paris is getting in on the Disney+ fun, click here.
  • For more information about the Disney+ Day events throughout the Disney Parks, click here.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed