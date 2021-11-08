Magic Key Holders Get Special Perks at the Festival of Holidays

Through the Disneyland app, Disney has revealed some exclusive Magic Key member perks for the upcoming Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure.
What’s Happening:
- Starting November 12, continuing through the duration of Festival of Holidays, Magic Key holders can enjoy a special themed dining area. It will be located near the entrance to Cars Land by the Festival Foods Marketplace.
- Magic Key holders will also be able to receive $5 off a Festival of Holidays Sip & Savor pass, which comes with an exclusive lanyard.
- Disney recently revealed the full Foodie Guide to Festival of Holidays, which you can check out here.
More Holiday News:
- The 2021 Holiday collection has been released at World of Disney in Walt Disney World. Jeremiah was on the spot and has some pictures of this year’s yuletide merchandise.
- It seems like Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween just ended, and now they’re already looking ahead by revealing the full lineup for December’s 25 Days of Christmas programming event.
- Universal Orlando is getting ready to kick off the holiday fun throughout the Resort on November 13th, with the popular “Universal’s Holiday Tour” returning again starting on November 21st.