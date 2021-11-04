Foodie Guide to Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure Offers Festive Flavors Old and New

As promised yesterday when we brought you the general Foodie Guide to Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, Disney has now released the Foodie Guide to Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure Park.
What’s Happening:
- The Festival of Holidays takes place every day from November 12, 2021 to January 9, 2022.
- The Festive Foods Marketplace, with eight locations, will offer tasty holiday dishes that are a nod to family traditions and dishes from around the globe. In addition to that, restaurants and carts throughout the park will feature special menu items.
- You can pick up the Disney Festival of Holidays Tasting Passport at any of the Festive Foods Marketplace kiosks and receive stamps as you taste your way through all the great sips and bites at the eight Festive Foods Marketplaces kiosks. When you collect all the marketplace stamps, stop by the Holiday Central Pergola (located near The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure) and receive a special completion stamp.
- Back again this year is the popular Sip and Savor Pass. Purchase your pass, and you will receive eight entitlement tabs you redeem for select food and nonalcoholic beverages at participating Festive Foods Marketplace kiosks and dining locations.
- If you have an unredeemed 2020 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Sip & Savor Pass, as a one-time exception, you may use your remaining entitlement tabs for eligible 2021 Disney Festival of Holidays offerings at participating locations. The entitlement tabs must still be intact and attached to the original 2020 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival Sip and Savor Pass in order to be accepted. Or, you can request to exchange the unused, qualifying entitlement tabs for a Disney Gift Card eGift.
Alright, now on to the Foodie Guide!
Holiday Duets Marketplace
- Braised Pork Belly Adobo with Garlic Fried Rice
- Shrimp & Grits with Andouille Sausage
- Pabana Cachaça Colada – Cachaça, passionfruit, banana, mango, coconut cream, and lime
- Calamansi Melon Lemonade – Calamansi, cantaloupe, and house-made lemonade
Brews & Bites Marketplace
- Impossible Chorizo Queso Fundido with House-made Tortilla Chips
Winter Sliderland Marketplace
- Nashville Hot Turkey Slider with dill pickle
- Bourbon Cranberry Cocktail – Bourbon, cranberry, orange, and cinnamon
- Prickly Pear Tea Lemonade – Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Ceylon Black Tea (cold brew), prickly pear beverage syrup, and house-made lemonade
Grandma’s Recipes Marketplace
- Impossible Arepa Encantada
- Gingerbread Mickey
- Berries ‘n’ Crema – Huckleberry, strawberry, and raspberry house-made syrup, condensed and whole milk, and fruit-flavored cereal topped with house-made strawberry whipped cream
A Twist on Tradition Marketplace
- Reimagined Beef Brisket Wellington
- Reuben Potato Bites with Russian Dressing & Rye Toast Crumble
- Churro Toffee Cold Brew Latte – Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Mexico Origin-blend Coffee, Demerara and cinnamon sugar, vanilla bean and almond milk topped with whipped cream and churro toffee pieces
- Red Sangria
- Sauvignon Blanc
Making Spirits Bright Marketplace
- Cinnamon & Sugar Holiday Tart
- “Hot Cocoa” Marshmallow Macaron
- Maple Hazelnut Hot Buttered Rum – Rum and maple syrup with flavors of hazelnut, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove topped with house-made salted caramel whipped cream
- White Wine Flight
- Red Wine Flight
Favorite Things Marketplace
- Holiday Stuffing Mac & Cheese
- Chana Masala with Grilled Garlic Naan
- Hibiscus Ginger Mezcal Mule – Mezcal, house-made hibiscus syrup, ginger, lime juice, and Topo Chico Mineral Water
- Selection of Pale Ales and Stouts
Merry Mashups Marketplace
- Esquites Carnitas Mac & Cheese featuring Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses with spiced puffed rice
- Holiday Spiced Wings with citrus cranberries
- Honey Guava Pisco Punch – Pisco, guava, spicy honey syrup, ginger, and lime juice
Treats for Santa Marketplace
- Mickey Snowman Cookie Decorating Kit
Viva Navidad at Paradise Garden Grill
(mobile order available)
- Chile Relleno Plate – Roasted poblano stuffed with veggie stew topped with roasted tomato sauce and tofu crema served with Spanish rice and black beans (plant-based)
- House-made Pozole – Mild red chile and pork stew with hominy topped with shredded cabbage, onions, radish, lime, and oregano served with tortilla chips (Sip and Savor Pass portion eligible)
- Torta al Pastor – Soft telera roll, chorizo beans, pork al pastor, cabbage, guacamole, and crema served with tortilla chips and molcajete salsa (Sip and Savor Pass eligible)
- Street-Style Tacos – Three corn tortilla tacos filled with carne asada, carnitas, and chicken with white onion and fresh cilantro served with Spanish rice and black beans topped with queso blanco (Sip and Savor Pass portion eligible)
- Pineapple Tres Leches Roulade – Vanilla sponge with layers of pineapple filling and cinnamon buttercream finished with white chocolate mousse and tres leches soak
- Kids’ Street-Style Tacos – Corn tortilla taco filled with choice of carne asada, carnitas, or chicken served with Spanish rice and black beans topped with queso blanco and choice of small lowfat milk or small DASANI Water
- Kids’ Cheese Quesadilla – A whole-wheat tortilla with melted cheese served with a mandarin orange and choice of small lowfat milk or small DASANI Water
Paradise Garden Carts
- Beef Tamale with Red Sauce
- Guava and Cheese Pan Dulce – Guava and cheese pan dulce finished with a colorful chocolate sarape
Willie’s Churro Cart
- Chocolate-Pecan Churro – Classic churro topped with maple glaze, toasted pecans, and chocolate drizzle
Grizzly Peak Churro Cart
- Peppermint Churro – Churro coated with crushed candy canes and drizzled with chocolate and vanilla icing
Hollywood Churro Cart
- Chocolate-Hazelnut-Strawberry Churro – Classic churro drizzled with chocolate-hazelnut and strawberry sauces
Lucky Fortune Cookery
(mobile order available)
- Bao Bun with Seasonal Fruit – Crispy bao bun filled with seasonal fresh fruit tossed in a berry sauce and dusted with powdered sugar
Pacific Wharf Cafe
(mobile order available)
- Apple Fritter Bread Pudding – Warm apple-cinnamon bread pudding served with whipped cream and warm salted caramel sauce
Smokejumpers Grill
(mobile order available)
- Holiday Shake – Spiced shake garnished with green whipped cream and a red wreath donut
- Loaded Latke – Traditional latke loaded with smoked brisket topped with soy yogurt-horseradish sauce and scallions
Sonoma Terrace
(mobile order available)
- Avocado Cheese Steak – Thinly sliced steak with grilled onions, bell peppers, jalapeños, avocado spread, and melted jack cheese
- Peppermint Cold Brew Cocktail – Cold brew with coffee liqueur, a splash of crème de menthe, and crème de cacao garnished with a miniature candy cane
- Cranberry Mule – A twist on a classic mule with cranberry juice and agave garnished with a sprig of rosemary and a cape cranberry
Studio Catering Truck
(mobile order available)
- Deconstructed Carnitas Tamal – Rajas con queso tamale, carnitas, salsa verde, avocado salsa, crema, and queso fresco
Pym Tasting Lab
(mobile order available)
- Holiday Snack Molecules – Gingerbread and Mexican hot chocolate caramel corn, mini pretzels, honey-roasted peanuts, dried cranberries, and popped sorghum
Terran Treats
- Pineapple-Coconut Ration – Pineapple-flavored spiral churro dipped in a coconut-flavored glaze and sprinkled with toasted coconut