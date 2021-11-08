Walt Disney World and Disneyland Welcome Back International Travelers

As of today, the United States has reopened its borders to travelers from around the world, and Walt Disney World and Disneyland are both ready to welcome back international guests.
What’s Happening:
- Disney released this video welcoming back international guests with Disney characters and a look at some of the recent additions to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
- In their original post on the Disney Parks Blog, Disney also highlights new additions, such as Harmonious, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Avengers Campus and the Incredicoaster.
More Disney Parks News:
- Disney Springs is getting in the festive spirit with this year’s return of the Christmas Tree Stroll. As with last year, the Stroll is taking place throughout all of Disney Springs as opposed to a small area as in previous years. Jeremiah was on the scene today and he shared some spoiler filled photos.
- Walt Disney World’s newest hotel, the Swan Reserve Hotel, opened its doors to the public for the first time on Wednesday, November 3.
- Disney+ Day is arriving in just a few days, and even the Disney Parks are participating in the event, with special offerings and experiences found around the globe on November 12th.