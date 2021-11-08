Photos: 2021 Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll

by | Nov 8, 2021 1:20 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Disney Springs is getting in the festive spirit with this year’s return of the Christmas Tree Stroll. As with last year, the Stroll is taking place throughout all of Disney Springs as opposed to a small area as in previous years.

Jeremiah was on the scene today, and he shared the following spoiler filled photos.

Map distribution is located near the former home of The NBA Experience on the West Side.

When you pick up the Christmas Tree Stroll brochure, it comes with coupons and offers for various Disney Springs locations.

Here are all of the locations of the trees, without revealing which tree is which.

If you don’t want to know the locations of all the trees, you might want to skip this post!

Also given out is a button for the event.

Frozen tree next to the AMC Theater. Each tree is decorated in a style befitting the characters or movie selected.

Moana tree also near AMC.

Toy Story tree by the bridge to The Landing.

The next couple of trees are located in the Food Truck Park area of the West Side. This one is Black Panther themed.

It makes sense to have the Marvel and Star Wars trees right near their respective stores.

Right by the map distribution center is this The Princess and the Frog tree.

Outside the House of Blues is a newer tree celebrating last year’s Raya and the Last Dragon.

A Cinderella tree next to Art Smith’s Homecomin’.

We head to Town Center for the next tree inspired by Coco.

There’s a lot of really fun details to look at on all trees, but the Coco one is really something special.

This next tree represents Disney+ and has movie posters for some of the holiday movies and shows you can find on the streaming service.

The main, giant Disney Springs Christmas tree is located in Town Center.

Towards World of Disney, we have a Beauty and the Beast tree.

One of the best trees is always The Haunted Mansion one, featuring Constance Hatchaway herself in the tree.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is an appropriate choice.

Next we have a Disney Parks themed tree, featuring artistic ornaments of the four main Walt Disney World park icons, along with the Disney Skyliner ornaments that you can purchase in stores.

Over towards the Marketplace Co-Op, we have a tree themed to The Lion King.

Mickey Mouse is a highlight of the Disney Junior themed tree.

Mickey gets his own tree with Minnie next to World of Disney.

A larger tree over by Earl of Sandwich.

Here is the completed map.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for continuing coverage of all the holiday festivities at Walt Disney World!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed