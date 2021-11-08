Photos: 2021 Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll

Disney Springs is getting in the festive spirit with this year’s return of the Christmas Tree Stroll. As with last year, the Stroll is taking place throughout all of Disney Springs as opposed to a small area as in previous years.

Jeremiah was on the scene today, and he shared the following spoiler filled photos.

Map distribution is located near the former home of The NBA Experience on the West Side.

When you pick up the Christmas Tree Stroll brochure, it comes with coupons and offers for various Disney Springs locations.

Here are all of the locations of the trees, without revealing which tree is which.

If you don’t want to know the locations of all the trees, you might want to skip this post!

Also given out is a button for the event.

Frozen tree next to the AMC Theater. Each tree is decorated in a style befitting the characters or movie selected.

Moana tree also near AMC.

Toy Story tree by the bridge to The Landing.

The next couple of trees are located in the Food Truck Park area of the West Side. This one is Black Panther themed.

It makes sense to have the Marvel and Star Wars trees right near their respective stores.

Right by the map distribution center is this The Princess and the Frog tree.

Outside the House of Blues is a newer tree celebrating last year’s Raya and the Last Dragon.

A Cinderella tree next to Art Smith’s Homecomin’.

We head to Town Center for the next tree inspired by Coco.

There’s a lot of really fun details to look at on all trees, but the Coco one is really something special.

This next tree represents Disney+ and has movie posters for some of the holiday movies and shows you can find on the streaming service.

The main, giant Disney Springs Christmas tree is located in Town Center.

Towards World of Disney, we have a Beauty and the Beast tree.

One of the best trees is always The Haunted Mansion one, featuring Constance Hatchaway herself in the tree.

The Nightmare Before Christmas is an appropriate choice.

Next we have a Disney Parks themed tree, featuring artistic ornaments of the four main Walt Disney World park icons, along with the Disney Skyliner ornaments that you can purchase in stores.

Over towards the Marketplace Co-Op, we have a tree themed to The Lion King.

Mickey Mouse is a highlight of the Disney Junior themed tree.

Mickey gets his own tree with Minnie next to World of Disney.

A larger tree over by Earl of Sandwich.

Here is the completed map.

Stay tuned to Laughing Place for continuing coverage of all the holiday festivities at Walt Disney World!