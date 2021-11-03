Walt Disney World Swan Reserve Hotel Now Open

by | Nov 3, 2021 2:38 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Walt Disney World’s newest hotel, the Swan Reserve Hotel, opened its doors to the public for the first time today.

What’s Happening:

  • This 14-story hotel, positioned adjacent to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin in the middle of Walt Disney World Resort, features a captivating design offering 349 spacious and versatile guest rooms – including 151 suites – with incredible floor-to-ceiling views of the resort. This, along with its perfect location within walking distance to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, provides the ideal opportunity for guests to be in the heart of Disney’s big celebration.

  • Additional features include Amare, the signature Mediterranean restaurant; a grab-n-go café; scenic pool area with elevated deck and fire pit; and an exciting array of Walt Disney World guest benefits. These perks include more time in the theme parks with the early entry and extended evening hours benefits.

​​

  • The attractive versatility in design and amenities makes the hotel ideal for families wanting additional guest room space or for meetings, weddings, and other special events. The picturesque top-floor venue, The Vue, is an exclusive rooftop space offering views of the surrounding area. In total, the property has more than 15,000 sq. ft. of meeting space, including 2 ballrooms and 12 meeting rooms and more than 13,000 sq. ft. of outdoor event space. This, combined with access to the adjacent Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, makes it a must-see in Walt Disney World Resort.
  • Inside and out, the hotel’s design inspiration is a bold tribute to the environment surrounding it. The exterior building design recreates the reflective light from the hotel’s scenic Crescent Lake, while the interior creates a tropical feel which intentionally blurs the lines between indoors and out, with everything from lush greenery to distinctive tropical murals on each floor. The tropical theme continues along the hotel’s exterior landscape, with orange trees lining the entryway and poolside areas, including aromatic orange blossoms and vibrant fruit, a subtle nod to the region’s citrus legacy.

  • Guests of the Walt Disney World Swan Reserve will have full access to all the amenities at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, including the Mandara Spa, six pools, 22 restaurants and lounges, preferred tee times on nearby Disney championship golf courses, and four additional signature restaurants: Shula’s Steak House, Todd English’s bluezoo, Il Mulino and Kimonos.

What They’re Saying:

  • Area General Manager Sean Verney said: “With its relaxing atmosphere, fascinating design, stunning views, perfect proximity, and adjacent location to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin, guests have every option imaginable for a magical getaway. This is the moment we all have been waiting for and we look forward to offering an experience like nothing else, thanks to a location that’s like nowhere else.”

For more information or to book, please visit www.swandolphin.com.

