The Latest “Disney+ Deets” Goes Behind the Scenes of “Ralph Breaks the Internet”

The latest episode of Disney+ Deets is here, and it’s taking us behind the scenes of Ralph Breaks the Internet.
What’s Happening:
- Rev up those engines and get ready for the latest episode of Disney+ Deets, where hosts Kenneth Brown and Marcellus Kidd are racing towards the Internet to go behind the scenes of Ralph Breaks the Internet.
- Ralph Breaks the Internet is the follow up to 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph, and was the first Walt Disney Animation Studios sequel created by the same writing and directing team as the original.
About Ralph Breaks the Internet:
- Video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz must risk it all by traveling to the World Wide Web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope's video game, "Sugar Rush." In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet — the netizens — to help navigate their way, including an entrepreneur named Yesss, who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site BuzzzTube.
Ralph Breaks the Internet is now available to stream on Disney+.
