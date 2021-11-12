First Look at “Tiana” Sequel Series to “The Princess and the Frog”

Disney Animation on Twitter have given us our first look at the upcoming long-form musical series, Tiana, as they celebrate Disney+ Day.

What’s Happening:

will follow the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia sailing away on a new adventure, however her past in New Orleans seems to be following her. This animated sequel series to The Princess and the Frog will be directed and written by Stella Meghie.

will be directed and written by Stella Meghie. The show is still in development, as we won't see it on Disney+ until 2023.

#Tiana FIRST LOOK Concept Art: The new long-form musical series, directed and written by Stella Meghie, comes to Disney+ in 2023. The series follows newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn’t far behind 👑 #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/IhkHNceAc4 — Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) November 12, 2021

