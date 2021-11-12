First Look at “Tiana” Sequel Series to “The Princess and the Frog”

Disney Animation on Twitter have given us our first look at the upcoming long-form musical series, Tiana, as they celebrate Disney+ Day.
What’s Happening:
- Announced last December, Tiana will follow the newly crowned Princess of Maldonia sailing away on a new adventure, however her past in New Orleans seems to be following her.
- This animated sequel series to The Princess and the Frog will be directed and written by Stella Meghie.
- The show is still in development, as we won't see it on Disney+ until 2023.
#Tiana FIRST LOOK Concept Art: The new long-form musical series, directed and written by Stella Meghie, comes to Disney+ in 2023. The series follows newly crowned Princess of Maldonia on a new adventure, but her New Orleans past isn’t far behind 👑 #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/IhkHNceAc4
— Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) November 12, 2021
Be sure to follow along with us all day long, as more sneak peeks and announcements are made for Disney+ Day!