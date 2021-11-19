D23 Announces Special Event Slate for 2022

by | Nov 19, 2021 7:50 AM Pacific Time

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club has announced some of the special events they have in store for 2022.

What’s Happening:

  • With Destination D23 now underway, The Official Disney Fan Club announced its slate of events for 2022.
  • In addition to the already announced (and highly anticipated, of course) 2022 D23 Expo taking, there are several other special events that will take place throughout the year.
  • Here’s a look at what’s on the calendar:

2022 D23 Events

  • D23 Expo 2022
    • As mentioned, the D23 Expo will return to the Anaheim Convention Center on September 9th, 10th, and 11th, 2022.
    • Next year’s event will include a first look at plans for the 100th anniversary o fThe Walt Disney Company, which arrives in 2023.
    • What’s more, D23 says that more panels and presentations from the event will be livestreamed than in years prior.
    • Tickets for the D23 Expo 2022 will go on sale January 20th.
  • Walt’s Marceline
    •  D23 Members will have a chance to explore Marceline’s Walt Disney Hometown Museum, enjoy local treats, and mingle with special guests during this limited-capacity, full-day event focusing on Walt Disney’s adopted hometown.
  • Dave Smith Window Dedication
    • On January 24th, D23 Gold Members will have the chance to attend a special presentation honoring Walt Disney Archives founder and Disney Legend Dave Smith on the day of his Disneyland window ceremony.
  • Bedknobs and Broomsticks Diamond Anniversary
    • On January 29th, D23 will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bedknobs and Broomsticks at The Walt Disney Studios lot with special screenings and the chance to see items on display from the Walt Disney Archives.
  • Galactic Member Mixer
    • When Star Wars Celebration invades the Anaheim Convention Center in May,  D23 will host a special Member Mixer.
  • The Walt Disney Studios Official Tour – Presented By D23
    • D23 looks forward to welcoming guests back to The Walt Disney Studios lot soon, giving members the opportunity to visit the world-famous studio.
    • These tours offer fans a unique perspective on historic moments from Disney films, television shows, and theme parks—along with the chance to look inside The Walt Disney Archives and draw inspiration from Walt’s office suite.
  • Fan-Favorite Milestone Anniversaries
    • D23 will celebrate milestone anniversaries for popular films with virtual and in-person events.
    • Selection include:
      • Lilo & Stitch (20th)
      • Hercules (25th)
      • Aladdin (30th),
      • The Muppet Christmas Carol (30th)
  • D23 Nights with Disney Theatrical
    • D23 will host more special nights than ever before at two musical productions.
    • The North American tours of Disney’s The Lion King and Disney’s Frozen are offering members special ticket packages and post-show Q&As with members of the cast.
    • The first locations for these special events are Austin and St. Louis for The Lion King, and Atlanta and Orlando for Frozen.
  • More Magic with Walt Disney Imagineering
    • D23 will continue its rich collaboration with Walt Disney Imagineering, giving fans a direct connection to the creative minds behind favorite Disney Parks.
    • The D23 x Walt Disney Imagineering Magical Milestones virtual event series celebrates the past and future of parks around the world.
    • Next year, members can look forward to a special event in honor of the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris.
  • Signature Events
    • Fans can look forward to Gold Member Previews of Walt Disney Archives traveling exhibitions across the country.
    • D23 Gold Members will enjoy advance and opening night screenings at locations such as the El Capitan, AMC Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, and more theaters across the country.
    • Walt Disney Imagineering’s exclusive merchandise store, Mickey’s of Glendale, will open its doors to members.
    •  And as always, D23 will celebrate the holidays in style with a special Halloween event (with a Hocus Pocus twist) and—as part of D23 Season of Magic—the return of the holiday favorite Light Up the Season in December 2022!
    • Full details on D23’s lineup of special events can be found on the Fan Club’s website at D23.com/Events.

Additional dates will be posted soon. All events and dates are subject to change.

 
 
