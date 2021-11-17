“Frozen” Coming to Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, Along With Special D23 Member Event

D23 Members have the chance to purchase VIP packages for a performance of Disney’s Frozen, the hit Broadway musical, at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida.
What’s Happening:
- Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando will be playing host to Disney’s Frozen from February 24 – March 6, 2022.
- The special package exclusive to D23 Members includes tickets to the show, along with exclusive merchandise and a post-show talkback with members of the Frozen cast.
- Package includes:
- VIP Seating to Disney’s Frozen
- Disney’s Frozen Fan Pack
- Post-show Q & A with members of the Frozen cast and company. Subject to change.
- D23 Members can get more information and access tickets on their official website.
- Regular tickets to see Disney’s Frozen can be purchased at the Dr. Phillips Center website beginning Friday, November 19 at 10:00AM.
About Disney’s Frozen:
- From the producer of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, is now on tour across North America, and the critics rave, “It’s simply magical!” (LA Daily News). Frozen features the songs you love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers.
- An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It’s moving. It’s spectacular. And above all, it’s pure Broadway joy.