“Frozen” Coming to Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando, Along With Special D23 Member Event

D23 Members have the chance to purchase VIP packages for a performance of Disney’s Frozen, the hit Broadway musical, at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Florida.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando will be playing host to Disney’s Frozen from February 24 – March 6, 2022.

from February 24 – March 6, 2022. The special package exclusive to D23 Members includes tickets to the show, along with exclusive merchandise and a post-show talkback with members of the Frozen cast.

Package includes: VIP Seating to Disney's Frozen Disney's Frozen Fan Pack Post-show Q & A with members of the Frozen cast and company. Subject to change.

D23 Members can get more information and access tickets on their official website

Regular tickets to see Disney’s Frozen can be purchased at the Dr. Phillips Center website

About Disney’s Frozen: