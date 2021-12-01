Cara Delevingne Joining Season 2 of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building”

Actress Cara Delevingne will be joining the second season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building as a series regular, according to Deadline.
What’s Happening:
- Delevingne, who currently stars in the Prime Video series Carnival Row, will star as Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.
- Hulu’s most-watched original comedy series follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one as they investigate the mysterious death of a neighbor in their New York City apartment building.
- Only Murders in the Building was renewed in mid-September, part way through the airing of the first season.
More Hulu News:
- Pen15, a breakout comedy created by and starring Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, will end December 3 when the second half of season two drops on Hulu.
- FX Networks and Hulu have set the next New York Times Presents documentary film To Live and Die in Alabama, which will premiere simultaneously on FX and Hulu on Friday, December 3rd, at 10:00 PM.
- Hulu has shared a trailer and key art for their upcoming original true-crime documentary Dead Asleep, before it debuts on the streamer next month.