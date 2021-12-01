Cara Delevingne Joining Season 2 of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building”

Actress Cara Delevingne will be joining the second season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building as a series regular, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Delevingne, who currently stars in the Prime Video series Carnival Row , will star as Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes enmeshed in the mystery.

Hulu's most-watched original comedy series follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one as they investigate the mysterious death of a neighbor in their New York City apartment building.

Only Murders in the Building was renewed in mid-September, part way through the airing of the first season.

