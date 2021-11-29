Hulu Shares Trailer, Key Art for New Documentary “Dead Asleep”

Hulu has shared a trailer and key art for their upcoming original true-crime documentary Dead Asleep, before it debuts on the streamer next month.

Check out the new trailer for the Hulu Original documentary Dead Asleep, premiering Thursday, December 16th on Hulu.

Synopsis:

In a ground-breaking new spin on the true-crime genre, the documentary film Dead Asleep, produced in association with Sky Crime, flips the traditional thriller narrative to explore a deeper and more troubling mystery: Did a remorseful Randy Herman Jr. really commit a brutal murder in his sleep, or was it a convenient cover story? Pulse Films has secured exclusive access to Herman and his family, the defense and prosecution attorneys, journalists who covered the case, forensic psychiatrists and world experts in violent parasomnia (sleep-walking) to give viewers an inside look at the shocking twists and turns of the controversial crime.

Creative Team