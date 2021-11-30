Next “New York Times Presents” Film, “To Live and Die In Alabama” To Debut on FX and Hulu December 3

by | Nov 30, 2021 9:23 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

FX Networks and Hulu have set the next New York Times Presents documentary film To Live and Die in Alabama, which will premiere simultaneously on FX and Hulu on Friday, December 3rd, at 10:00 PM.

What’s Happening:

  • To Live and Die in Alabama, the next film from the acclaimed documentary film series The New York Times Presents, will premiere Friday, December 3 at 10 p.m. ET simultaneously on FX and Hulu.
  • The film, from producer and director Matt Kay, follows the aftermath of the killing of three police officers in a shootout at a drug house in Alabama.
  • One man, Nathanial Woods, was sentenced to death for the shootings, even though he was never accused of even touching the murder weapon. In the story of Nathaniel Woods, The New York Times examines the case in full, including allegations of police misconduct that were never raised in his trial. “Mr. Woods didn't kill anybody, didn't shoot anybody, and the state didn't even contend that he did,” said one observer. “And that would, in almost any jurisdiction, mean that he should be treated differently than the person who's being accused of actually killing three people. But our law doesn't actually require that.”
  • To Live and Die in Alabama includes original reporting from Abby Ellin, Cydney Tucker and Dan Barry, and produced by Lora Moftah. It is the latest in a series of acclaimed documentary films, including Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, Controlling Britney Spears and Framing Britney Spears.
  • Framing Britney Spears received Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, as well as the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in News and Information. The New York Times Presents also won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special) for The Killing of Breonna Taylor. 
  • The New York Times Presents, a series of standalone documentary films powered by the unparalleled journalism and insight of journalists at The New York Times, is produced by The New York Times and Left/Right, a Red Arrow Studios company. Executive producers are Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver, Mary Robertson, Jason Stallman, Sam Dolnick and Stephanie Preiss. Robertson also serves as the showrunner of The New York Times Presents.
  • The New York Times Presents hails from the same team responsible for the FX and Hulu docuseries The Weekly, which won four News & Documentary Emmy Awards, an Overseas Press Club award, and its reporting on how a predatory lending scheme had corrupted the taxi industry in New York and elsewhere was part of a body of work that was awarded the Pulitzer Prize.
  • With more than 1,700 journalists who have reported from over 160 countries since 2019, The Times publishes about 150 pieces of journalism each day, including exclusive reporting on topics ranging from politics to culture to climate to sports to business. The New York Times Presents will continue to tell those stories in a visual and unforgettable way.

