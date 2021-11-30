Next “New York Times Presents” Film, “To Live and Die In Alabama” To Debut on FX and Hulu December 3

FX Networks and Hulu have set the next New York Times Presents documentary film To Live and Die in Alabama, which will premiere simultaneously on FX and Hulu on Friday, December 3rd, at 10:00 PM.

What’s Happening:

One man, Nathanial Woods, was sentenced to death for the shootings, even though he was never accused of even touching the murder weapon. In the story of Nathaniel Woods, The New York Times examines the case in full, including allegations of police misconduct that were never raised in his trial. “Mr. Woods didn't kill anybody, didn't shoot anybody, and the state didn't even contend that he did,” said one observer. “And that would, in almost any jurisdiction, mean that he should be treated differently than the person who's being accused of actually killing three people. But our law doesn't actually require that.”

hails from the same team responsible for the FX and Hulu docuseries which won four News & Documentary Emmy Awards, an Overseas Press Club award, and its reporting on how a predatory lending scheme had corrupted the taxi industry in New York and elsewhere was part of a body of work that was awarded the Pulitzer Prize. With more than 1,700 journalists who have reported from over 160 countries since 2019, The Times publishes about 150 pieces of journalism each day, including exclusive reporting on topics ranging from politics to culture to climate to sports to business. The New York Times Presents will continue to tell those stories in a visual and unforgettable way.