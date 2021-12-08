Maestro Mickey from The Mickey Mouse Revue Revealed as Final Treasures From the Vault Plush

The twelfth and final commemorative plush in the 2021 Treasures From the Vault Plush collection. Each month a new limited edition commemorative plush has been revealed, exclusively on Amazon.

Each Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Revue Plush includes a Certificate of Authenticity within the box. D23 members were given early access to the line of limited edition Disney plush presented by Amazon.

Mickey Mouse Revue premiered as an opening day attraction in Magic Kingdom

Mickey Mouse stands 16 inches tall and is made of soft fabrics with embroidered eyes.

