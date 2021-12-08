Maestro Mickey from The Mickey Mouse Revue Revealed as Final Treasures From the Vault Plush

The twelfth and final commemorative plush in the 2021 Treasures From the Vault Plush collection. Each month a new limited edition commemorative plush has been revealed, exclusively on Amazon.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
- Each Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Revue Plush includes a Certificate of Authenticity within the box. D23 members were given early access to the line of limited edition Disney plush presented by Amazon.
- Mickey Mouse Revue premiered as an opening day attraction in Magic Kingdom Park, where maestro Mickey Mouse led an orchestra and cast of over 70 Audio-Animatronics Disney characters as they performed songs from classic Disney films.
- Mickey Mouse stands 16 inches tall and is made of soft fabrics with embroidered eyes.
You can purchase the Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Revue Plush from Amazon here.
More Merchandise News:
- The Avengers can assemble in a whole new way with WOW! PODS light up bobble head action figures, available now on amazon.
- Star Wars and Disney counting down to the final weeks of their Bring Home the Bounty campaign, they’re also highlighting some of the cool exclusive Pop! figures that are ready to be part of your collection!
- Last year, Disney and Daveed Diggs introduced the world to the song “Puppy for Hanukkah” and this year, Disney and Amazon are adding to the fun with merchandise!