Captain Carter Comic Series Teased by Marvel Entertainment on Twitter

Marvel Entertainment tweeted a video today that appears to tease an Captain Carter comic series coming in March 2022.
What’s Happening:
- The official Marvel twitter posted a teaser video earlier today that shows Captain Carter’s shield, as seen in the What If…? Series on Disney+, with the text “Reporting for duty March 2022”.
Reporting for duty — March 2022. #MarvelComics pic.twitter.com/Adpi2DO07O
— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 9, 2021
- The first episode of the first season of the What If…? The show explored what would happen if the events of Captain America: The First Avenger occurred differently with Peggy Carter taking the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers and becoming Captain Carter.
- No other details have yet been revealed for the comic series, but it is implied that we will soon be seeing more of Captain Carter.
More Marvel News:
- Marvel Comics announced the next era of X-Men storytelling: “Destiny of X.” fans can learn more about one of March 2022’s launches–Kieron Gillen and Lucas Werneck’s “Immortal X-Men.”
- Marvel Unlimited, the service by Marvel Comics that distributes comics online, has tweeted a handful of new features and bug fixes for the app.
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is set to direct a sequel to the film, as well as a Disney+ original Marvel series as he has signed a big overall deal with the studio.