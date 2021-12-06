Marvel Shares Lineup of Comics Making Up “Destiny of X”

Rising out of the ashes of “Inferno” and emerging out of the vital time-travelling mission in “X Lives of Wolverines/X Deaths of Wolverine” comes The Second Krakoan Age of X-Men: “Destiny of X!” Mutantkind’s future is reshaped once more, as Krakoa’s greatest triumphs and most crushing challenges still lie ahead.

This new era will kick off with new titles such as “Immortal X-Men” “Knights of X” “Legion of X” “X-Men Red” A stellar new creative team takeover on “Marauders”

Additionally, we will see revolutionary status quo changes for continuing titles “X-Men” “X-Force” “New Mutants” “Wolverine”

Fans can get their first peek at what’s to come in a new promotional image by Leini Francis Yu and Sunny Gho, an epic group shot starring some of the major players of the franchise’s upcoming sagas.

What they’re saying: