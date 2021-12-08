New App Update Available for Marvel Unlimited with Bug Fixes and New Features

Marvel Unlimited, the service by Marvel Comics that distributes comics online, has tweeted a handful of new features and bug fixes for the app.
What’s Happening:
- New features coming to the Marvel Unlimited update include:
- Filter by Publication Month/Year
- Browse comics by issue
- New sort options: Publication Month, Date Added, & Alphabetical
- Issue Reading Progress now saved for Reading Guides
- Comic pages resized for iPad landscape view
- The app update is rolling out now and should update automatically for app users this week. They expect Android to be pushed to everyone by this Friday December 10th, 2021.
