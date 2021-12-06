Marvel Shares Trailer for “Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition”

Marvel shared a trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which brings the original hit Marvel’s Spider-Man game together with the more recent spinoff game featuring the popular second Spider-Man.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition invites players to experience the extraordinary adventures of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

The Ultimate Edition brings together an action-packed saga, including Marvel's Spider-Man, Marvel's Spider-Man: City That Never Sleeps DLC chapters, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Players can web-sling through the city in Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered – with two new suits coming December 10th inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home.

. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition is available now for PlayStation 5 and you can order it here

Check out the new trailer below:

