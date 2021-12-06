Marvel Shares Trailer for “Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition”

Marvel shared a trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, which brings the original hit Marvel’s Spider-Man game together with the more recent spinoff game featuring the popular second Spider-Man.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition invites players to experience the extraordinary adventures of both Peter Parker and Miles Morales.
- The Ultimate Edition brings together an action-packed saga, including Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: City That Never Sleeps DLC chapters, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
- Players can web-sling through the city in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered – with two new suits coming December 10th inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition is available now for PlayStation 5 and you can order it here.
- Check out the new trailer below:
More on Spider-Man: Miles Morales:
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is developed by Insomniac Games and launched for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 systems late last year.
- Marvel shared a new extended gameplay video, featuring a look at Miles and Peter Parker teaming up to take on the Rhino after he escapes from a prison transfer.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales covers the character's rise as the second Spider-Man and is set a year after the events of the first game in the winter.
- Miles will get some help from a feline friend, affectionately referred to as “Spider-Cat,” in the new game.
- The three new original songs featured in the soundtrack include:
- "I'm Ready" by Jaden Smith
- “Where We Come From” by Lecrae
- “This is My Time” by Lecrae
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is available now. You can order the game here.