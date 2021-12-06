Charlie Cox Reportedly Returning as the MCU’s Daredevil

It looks like Marvel Studios has some plans for the man without fear. Kevin Feige has reportedly confirmed that Charlie Cox will return to play Daredevil in the MCU, whenever they decide to bring the character in.
- Cinemablend has reported that Feige told them about Cox’s eventual return as Matthew Murdock. Feige’s full quote was:
- “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil. Where we see that, how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen.”
- Whether or not there is a date in mind for when we’ll see Daredevil show up in the MCU was kept under wraps, though there has been a lot of speculation around it being sooner rather than later.
- Cox originally portrayed the beloved Marvel character in the Netflix Daredevil series, which wrapped up back in 2018.
- Fans have been hoping to see Cox return as the character ever since, and it appears they will eventually get their wish.
- Some upcoming potential opening for the character to return include this month’s Spider-Man: No Way Home and next year’s She-Hulk series on Disney+.
- After having his secret identity revealed to the world at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker might just be in need of some legal help and Matt Murdock could be just the guy for the job.
- Alternatively, with She-Hulk set to largely take place in a courtroom, Murdock’s legal expertise could come into play in that series as well.
- Wherever we end up seeing Daredevil again, we know it will be a familiar face donning that iconic crimson cowl.