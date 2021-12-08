Marvel Shares Details, Art for “Immortal X-Men #1”

“So, the match is lit, and ‘Immortal X-Men’ is a book about the burning. To speak in a Hickmanian idiom, this is the New Avengers to Gerry's Avengers. This is the book about Krakoa, and the Quiet council, with all its muffled screams. It's about a group of people, some of whom are convinced they're in the West Wing, some who have designs to be in House of Cards and at least one who knows they're in Veep. It's big ideas, politics, fights and fashion, lies, creation and destruction, all told across the widest possible canvas, in time and space. It's some characters I've written before, with the volume turned up. It's me falling in love with some characters I've never touched. It's me somehow talking Marvel into paying me for having this much fun. Returning to the Inferno nod, Lucas Werneck is basically fire on the page. He's someone who absolutely nails the tone of the book. When we do quiet and real, the characters have so much charisma it feels like stars are on the page. When we do big and impossible, he makes it real, and takes your breath away. Mark Brooks on covers is another treat. His gifts in creating form and charisma are obvious, but he's throwing ideas at the page with a huge velocity. People are going to be poring over his first cover like it's a piece of art at the heart of a conspiracy, as if every line means something. Which is lucky, because it does.”