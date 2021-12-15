Workplace Comedy “XYZ” Under Development at ABC

ABC has begun development on a new workplace comedy, titled XYZ, from the duo behind Doogie Kameāloha, M.D, Alison Bennett and Melvin Mar.
What’s Happening:
- According to Deadline, XYZ from 20th Television, where Bennett is under an overall deal, is in the works at ABC.
- The project is a half-hour, single camera comedy about a Gen Z, a millennial, and a Gen X women who work together in the marketing department of a huge corporation, and wind up deeply influencing each other’s work and personal lives.
- Bennett recently worked as a co-executive producer on the Disney+ reboot of Doogie Howser, alongside Mar, and was also a co-exec producer on ABC’s Single Parents.
- Mar has been an executive producer on other shows such as Fresh Off The Boat and Bless This Mess, and is currently working on American Born Chinese, an action-comedy series for Disney+ based on the 2006 graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang.
- Mar and his producing partner Jake Kasdan are also under an overall deal with 20th Television.
More Disney TV News:
- General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher sued ABC on Monday because he believes the company’s COVID vaccine mandate is unconstitutional and amounts to religious discrimination.
- Disney+ announced a streaming date for the second half of season 2 of The World According to Jeff Goldblum, from National Geographic. Five new episodes of the show will begin streaming on Wednesday, January 19, exclusively on Disney+.
- Diary of a Future President, the Disney+ original series, has unfortunately been cancelled after two seasons on the streaming service.