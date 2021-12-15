Workplace Comedy “XYZ” Under Development at ABC

ABC has begun development on a new workplace comedy, titled XYZ, from the duo behind Doogie Kameāloha, M.D, Alison Bennett and Melvin Mar.

According to Deadline XYZ from 20th Television, where Bennett is under an overall deal, is in the works at ABC.

from 20th Television, where Bennett is under an overall deal, is in the works at ABC. The project is a half-hour, single camera comedy about a Gen Z, a millennial, and a Gen X women who work together in the marketing department of a huge corporation, and wind up deeply influencing each other’s work and personal lives.

Bennett recently worked as a co-executive producer on the Disney+ Doogie Howser , alongside Mar, and was also a co-exec producer on ABC’s Single Parents .

, alongside Mar, and was also a co-exec producer on ABC’s . Mar has been an executive producer on other shows such as Fresh Off The Boat and Bless This Mess , and is currently working on American Born Chinese , an action-comedy series for Disney+ based on the 2006 graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang.

and , and is currently working on , an action-comedy series for Disney+ based on the 2006 graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang. Mar and his producing partner Jake Kasdan are also under an overall deal with 20th Television.

