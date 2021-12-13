Disney+ Original Series “Diary of a Future President” Cancelled After 2 Seasons

Diary of a Future President, the Disney+ original series, has unfortunately been cancelled after two seasons on the streaming service, according to Deadline.

Creator and showrunner Ilana Peña revealed the news of the cancellation today on Twitter.

In her message, Peña expresses her disappointment that her show will not continue but also her gratitude for the opportunity to make two seasons.

Peña expresses her disappointment that her show will not continue but also her gratitude for the opportunity to make two seasons. She went on to thank her cast and crew for their hard work on the series.

Diary of a Future President came from executive producer Gina Rodriguez, Peña, CBS Television Studios and I Can and I Will Productions.

About Diary of a Future President: