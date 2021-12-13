Disney+ Original Series “Diary of a Future President” Cancelled After 2 Seasons

Diary of a Future President, the Disney+ original series, has unfortunately been cancelled after two seasons on the streaming service, according to Deadline.
- Creator and showrunner Ilana Peña revealed the news of the cancellation today on Twitter.
💖💖💖 #diaryofafuturepresident pic.twitter.com/Vnbiq0GhRL
— ilana peña (@ilanacubana) December 13, 2021
- In her message, Peña expresses her disappointment that her show will not continue but also her gratitude for the opportunity to make two seasons.
- She went on to thank her cast and crew for their hard work on the series.
- Diary of a Future President came from executive producer Gina Rodriguez, Peña, CBS Television Studios and I Can and I Will Productions.
About Diary of a Future President:
- Recounted through excerpts from 13-year-old Elena's diary, this coming-of-age series followed Elena through the ups and downs of middle school which sets her on the path to becoming the President of the United States.
- Created by showrunner Ilana Peña (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and loosely inspired by Peña's own adolescence, the series had been lauded for its authentic portrayal of a Latinx tween and her friends and family.
- Executive producer Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) directed the second season's first episode and also stars as grown-up Elena.
- Rodriguez continues to reappear throughout the season as Elena's future self and conscience that guides her through middle school and towards the White House.