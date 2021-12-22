Mickey’s Once Upon A Christmastime Parade Daytime Performances Make Their Way Onto Lightning Lane for Disney Genie+ Users

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade daytime performances begin today at the Magic Kingdom and, with the new Genie+ system being widely used throughout the resort, Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade comes equipped with a Lightning Lane option.

What’s Happening:

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, a parade typically reserved for those who attend the Very Merriest After Hours event, makes its return to daytime hours at the Magic Kingdom in the days leading up to Christmas.

As reported by Brooke McDonald on Twitter

The parade has two different showtimes with 12:00 P.M. and 3:45 P.M ET. The Lightning Lane return for each parade is for 15 minutes prior to the parade.

In the My Disney Experience app when booking a Lightning Lane time for the parade, you receive a notification within the app that reads: “If you have Disney Genie+ service and are redeeming Lightning Lane entry for this experience, please see a parade-viewing Cast Member at the courtyard in front of Cinderella Castle during your arrival window. The Lightning Lane entrance will be on the east side of the castle area.”



More Walt Disney World News: