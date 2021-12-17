Walt Disney World Extends Early Park Entry Benefit to 1-Hour Before Opening 12/19/21-1/3/22

Walt Disney World is extending the Early Theme Park Entry for Disney Resort Hotel Guests to a full hour during the busy holiday season from December 19th, 2021 through January 3rd, 2022.

What’s Happening:

Guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels during the week of Christmas and New Years can get an extra hour of theme park time.

Guests regularly receive 30-minutes of extra theme park time prior to park opening every day as part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration, the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort.

From December 19th, 2021 through January 3rd, 2022, the benefit has been extended to a full hour of extra time.

Guests should have a valid theme park admission and a reservation for the park they’re visiting when they arrive, in addition to a Resort ID to access the early park entry window.

Disney Early Theme Park Entry Available Attractions:

Magic Kingdom

Epcot

Disney's Hollywood Studios

Disney's Animal Kingdom

*Please note that attractions are subject to change and may not always be operational.

Disney Early Theme Park Entry Participating Hotels:

Disney's All-Star Movies Resort

Disney's All-Star Music Resort

Disney's All-Star Sports Resort

Disney's Art of Animation Resort

Disney's Pop Century Resort

The Campsites at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney's Coronado Springs Resort

Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney's Beach Club Resort

Disney's BoardWalk Inn

Disney's Contemporary Resort

Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney's Polynesian Village Resort

Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Disney's Yacht Club Resort

Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge

Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney's Beach Club Villas

Disney's BoardWalk Villas

Disney's Old Key West Resort

Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel

Walt Disney World Swan Hotel

Walt Disney World Swan Reserve

Shades of Green® on Walt Disney World® Resort

B Resort & Spa Lake Buena Vista

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando

Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace

Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista

Holiday Inn Orlando

Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista

Wyndham Lake Buena Vista

Four Seasons Resort Orlando

Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek

Waldorf Astoria Orlando