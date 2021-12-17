Walt Disney World Extends Early Park Entry Benefit to 1-Hour Before Opening 12/19/21-1/3/22

by | Dec 17, 2021 2:36 PM Pacific Time

Walt Disney World is extending the Early Theme Park Entry for Disney Resort Hotel Guests to a full hour during the busy holiday season from December 19th, 2021 through January 3rd, 2022.

(Disney)

(Disney)

What’s Happening:

  • Guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels during the week of Christmas and New Years can get an extra hour of theme park time.
  • Guests regularly receive 30-minutes of extra theme park time prior to park opening every day as part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration, the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort.
  • From December 19th, 2021 through January 3rd, 2022, the benefit has been extended to a full hour of extra time.
  • Guests should have a valid theme park admission and a reservation for the park they’re visiting when they arrive, in addition to a Resort ID to access the early park entry window.

Disney Early Theme Park Entry Available Attractions:

Magic Kingdom 

Epcot

Disney's Hollywood Studios

Disney's Animal Kingdom

*Please note that attractions are subject to change and may not always be operational.

Disney Early Theme Park Entry Participating Hotels:

  • Disney's All-Star Movies Resort
  • Disney's All-Star Music Resort
  • Disney's All-Star Sports Resort
  • Disney's Art of Animation Resort
  • Disney's Pop Century Resort
  • The Campsites at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort
  • Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort
  • Disney's Coronado Springs Resort
  • Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
  • Disney's Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
  • The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort
  • Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge
  • Disney's Beach Club Resort
  • Disney's BoardWalk Inn
  • Disney's Contemporary Resort
  • Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
  • Disney's Polynesian Village Resort
  • Disney's Wilderness Lodge
  • Disney's Yacht Club Resort
  • Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort
  • Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
  • Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge
  • Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
  • Disney's Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
  • Disney's Beach Club Villas
  • Disney's BoardWalk Villas
  • Disney's Old Key West Resort
  • Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
  • Disney’s Riviera Resort
  • Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
  • The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
  • Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel
  • Walt Disney World Swan Hotel
  • Walt Disney World Swan Reserve
  • Shades of Green® on Walt Disney World® Resort
  • B Resort & Spa Lake Buena Vista
  • DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando
  • Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace
  • Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista
  • Holiday Inn Orlando
  • Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista
  • Wyndham Lake Buena Vista
  • Four Seasons Resort Orlando
  • Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek
  • Waldorf Astoria Orlando
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
