Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Quilted Jacket and Pullover Sweater Arrive on shopDisney

shopDisney is joining fans in celebrating Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary with the release of new merchandise designed for the special occasion. A quilted jacket and sleek pullover sweater are now available from the online retailer.
What’s Happening:
- Join in the World’s Most Magical Celebration and commemorate 50 years of Walt Disney World two fashionable styles designed to keep fans warm in the cold winter months.
- Guests can bring home a simple black sweater with matching embroidered anniversary logo or the comfy quilted jacket that also features the Walt Disney World 50th logo, this time in gold.
- Both stylish designs are available now on shopDisney. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Sweater for Adults – $99.99
- Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary logo on chest
- Ribbed collar, cuffs, and hem
- Crew neck
- Gold engraved metal logo tag
Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Quilted Jacket for Adults – $149.99
- Diamond quilted jacket
- Full goldtone front zip and placket with snaps
- Cadet collar
- Velvet band across chest
- Gold engraved metal logo tag
