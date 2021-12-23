Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Quilted Jacket and Pullover Sweater Arrive on shopDisney

shopDisney is joining fans in celebrating Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary with the release of new merchandise designed for the special occasion. A quilted jacket and sleek pullover sweater are now available from the online retailer.

What’s Happening:

Join in the World’s Most Magical Celebration and commemorate 50 years of Walt Disney World two fashionable styles designed to keep fans warm in the cold winter months.

Guests can bring home a simple black sweater with matching embroidered anniversary logo or the comfy quilted jacket that also features the Walt Disney World 50th logo, this time in gold.

Both stylish designs are available now on shopDisney

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Sweater for Adults – $99.99

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary logo on chest

Ribbed collar, cuffs, and hem

Crew neck

Gold engraved metal logo tag

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Quilted Jacket for Adults – $149.99

Diamond quilted jacket

Full goldtone front zip and placket with snaps

Cadet collar

Velvet band across chest

Gold engraved metal logo tag

