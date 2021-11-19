$1,000 Jeweled Ear Hat Arrives on shopDisney

by | Nov 19, 2021 10:00 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

For fans who’ve been waiting for shopDisney to reveal more exclusive merchandise in the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration Collection, today is your lucky day! A very special, high end Ear Hat and two Ear Headbands debuted on the site that serious collectors will be anxious to have in their possession.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration Ear Hat and Headband

With price tags climbing as high as $1,000, starting a limited edition Disney collection is not for the faint of heart! As Walt Disney World continues the celebration of its golden anniversary, fans can expect to discover new premium collectibles commemorating the 50 year milestone.

This year we’ve already seen dozens of new items including fantastic throwbacks to the resort’s first decade, Vinylmation Figures and even an Anniversary Collector’s Box priced at $500! But today we’re looking at the posh assortment of must-have Disney ear accessories that eat at your wallet while proving your steadfast devotion to Disney!

Limited Release Jeweled Ear Hat and Headband

“Specially designed for The World's Most Magical Celebration, the limited release jeweled ear hat and ear headband are a fitting way to mark Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary.” Both items feature padded ears covered allover in golden sequins and rhinestones and come with a certificate of verification.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Jeweled Ear Hat for Adults – Limited Release – $1,000.00

  • Ears and cap
  • Lining features allover Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary print
  • Includes dust bag
  • Comes in special Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary velvet-lined presentation box with fold-up lid

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Jeweled Headband for Adults – Limited Release – $750

  • Black padded velour bow
  • Black velour headband
  • ''Walt Disney World 50'' embroidered with gold thread
  • Includes dust bag
  • Comes in special Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary velvet-lined presentation box

Leather Ear Headband

“Join in The World's Most Magical Celebration when you're wearing this special edition Minnie Mouse Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Ear Headband by Loungefly. The padded gold leather ears feature an embossed 50th Anniversary pattern and are complemented by the black leather bow.”

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Loungefly Leather Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – $225.00

  • Soft padded ears
  • Gold leather covering features an allover embossed Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary grid design
  • Enamel ''Disney x Loungefly'' logo label plate
  • Non-slip velour headband interior
  • 100% cowhide leather

50th Anniversary Headband

If the stylish ears shown above are too much for you, Disney does have another solution with this lovely black and gold faux leather beauty that won’t break the bank. We love that this headband allows you to enjoy all the glitz and elegance of a golden anniversary every day of the year!

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Minnie Mouse Ear Headband for Adults – $39.99

  • Black faux leather covering features an allover embossed Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary grid design
  • Soft padded black bow features gold sequins in a subtle ombré design
  • ''Walt Disney World 50'' embroidered with gold thread
  • Lining features allover Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary print
  • Non-slip velour headband interior

