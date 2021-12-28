New Deal Announced for Select Rhine River Cruise Sailings This Summer From Adventures By Disney

If you have ever dreamed of taking an Adventures by Disney river cruise to see the towns and landscapes of Europe, Adventures by Disney has announced a special offer that’ll make you want to book a trip soon!

What’s Happening:

Adventures by Disney Guests can save $500 per person on select 2022 Danube and Rhine River cruises.

Departures must be booked between December 28, 2021 and February 28, 2022 for travel dates between June 26 and August 4, 2022. Availability is limited and excludes category E staterooms and Suites.

Sail through stunning destinations and take in the scenic splendor along the Danube and Rhine Rivers in countries that include France, Germany, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Austria, Hungary and Slovakia on the following select summer sailings: 2022 Danube River Cruise Sailings: June 26, 2022 July 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31, 2022 2022 Rhine River Cruise Sailings: July 28, 2022 August 4, 2022



